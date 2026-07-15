Year in Review: Michael Carcone

It was a busy year on and off the ice for Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone. Take a look back at Carcone’s 2025-26 season below!

On the Ice

It was a big year for Carcone. Through 79 regular season games, Carcone scored 16 goals and added 15 assists for 31 points. In six postseason games he had two goals, one in Game 4 and one in Game 5.

Carcone set multiple career-highs during the 2025-26 campaign, including games played (79), assists (15), points (31), power play goals (3), power play points (4), average time on ice per game (12:44), and plus/minus (+4). On Jan. 9, Carcone hit a major milestone when he played his 200th career NHL game.

On March 20, Carcone signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Mammoth. Carcone’s skill and grit deepens Utah’s forward group, while his drive continues to fuel his personal success.

Off the Ice

Since he moved to Utah, Carcone has hosted celebrations for World Down Syndrome Day, after his former neighbor Welles inspired him. This year, Carcone and several of his teammates brought Welles and his friends to their pre-game arrivals. Carcone also designed a pair of mismatched socks through an NHLPA initiative.

Based off of his efforts for World Down Syndrome Day and other community outreach efforts, Carcone was awarded the Community Obsessed Award in the Mammoth’s Year End Award Ceremony.

Carcone’s community efforts have continued this summer with the first-ever Carcone Cup! In June, Carcone and the Mammoth hosted a four-team co-ed round robin tournament for three different age divisions. The forward’s own son participated as well! It was a fun weekend at the Utah Mammoth Ice Center as the organization and Carcone are committed to growing youth hockey in Utah.

The Carcone Kids

Carcone wasn’t the only one on the Mammoth’s social media channels this season! The Carcone boys took over the mini mic to ask a very important question, who on the team would be the worst babysitter.