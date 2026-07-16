Key Home Dates for the 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 schedule was released earlier today and it’s going to be an exciting 84 game season for the Utah Mammoth! With 42 games in Utah this year, there are plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Mammoth at the Delta Center. However, here are a few home games you should definitely circle on your calendar!

The Home Opener: Oct. 1, 2026

The Mammoth kick off the 2026-27 campaign at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. This matchup is a repeat of Utah’s inaugural game on Oct. 8, 2024. Entering season three, the Mammoth have won their past two home openers, and will look to continue this trend against a divisional rival.

Welcome Back: Oct. 1, Jan. 31, and Mar. 9

On Oct. 1, Jan. 31, and Mar. 9, Utah will welcome back three players who were a part of the organization’s first two seasons, for the first time. Defenseman Ian Cole and the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Delta Center on Oct. 1, while Alexander Kerfoot and the Nashville Predators are in town on Jan. 31 and again on Feb. 2. Sean Durzi and the New York Rangers visit Salt Lake City on Mar. 9.

Familiar Faces: Dec. 15 and Mar. 9

When Utah hosts the New York Islanders on Dec. 15 and New York Rangers on Mar. 9, it’ll be a reunion for two new members of the Mammoth. Anders Lee and Vincent Trocheck will face their former teams for the first time at the Delta Center.

Welcoming the Cup Champs: Dec. 17

Utah will host the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Dec. 17. As the Mammoth look to make a statement with a win against the Hurricanes, a packed Delta Center will help the home team in their fight for two points!

Heading Outdoors: Dec. 31

Although this game will not be at the Delta Center, it’s still a game you don’t want to miss. Utah will host the NHL’s premiere outdoor game, the Winter Classic, on New Years Eve at Rice-Eccles Stadium. What a way to end 2026!

No Place Like Home: Jan. 23-Feb. 2

From Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, the Mammoth will play six-straight games at home for the longest homestand of the season. Utah will host the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators. The final two games of the homestand are against Nashville, which means there are four valuable Central Division points on the line.

Fridays in February: Feb. 12, 19, 26

On three of the four Fridays in February, the Mammoth will host home games. On Feb. 12, Utah welcomes the Calgary Flames, while the Seattle Kraken are in town on the 19th. The Florida Panthers head to Salt Lake City on Feb. 26 for the final Friday in February. These Friday games are half of Utah’s home games in February, so don’t miss out!

The Great 8: Jan. 29

On Jan. 29, Utah will host the NHL’s leading scorer, Alex Ovechkin, when the Washington Capitals come to town. Ovechkin signed a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season, so it may be one of the final opportunities to see him at the Delta Center.

Time for a Rematch: Apr. 3

Apr. 3 will be a playoffs rematch when the Mammoth host the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s the only time Vegas will play at the Delta Center this season. Utah’s three home playoff games against Vegas were some of the loudest in the building’s history. It’s time to bring that energy again!

The Finale: Apr. 7

Utah’s final home game of the 2026-27 season is on Apr. 7 against the Dallas Stars. In addition to two divisional points up for grabs, this game could have significant playoff implications. Ending the home schedule with a win would be the best way to wrap up the regular season!

Click here to see the full schedule!