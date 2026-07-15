Utah Mammoth to Host Home Opener on October 1 Against Chicago Blackhawks

The Mammoth’s full 2026-27 regular season schedule will be announced Thursday at 11 A.M. MT

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today that their 2026-27 home opener will take place on Thursday, October 1 at 7 P.M., as they host the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center.

This will mark the second time in three seasons that the Mammoth have hosted the Blackhawks in their home opener, as Utah previously recorded a 5-2 win over Chicago in the franchise’s inaugural game on Oct. 8, 2024. Utah is 2-0-0 all-time in home openers, also defeating the Calgary Flames to open the 2025-26 campaign at home.

The Mammoth’s full 2026-27 regular season schedule will be announced tomorrow at 11 A.M. MT.

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