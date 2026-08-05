Utah Mammoth Announce Second Annual Statewide ‘Mammoth Week’

Event brings excitement of hockey to seven cities across Utah, from August 29 - September 5, with youth ice and street hockey clinics, player appearances, interactive games, giveaways and more

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth today announced the return of ‘Mammoth Week,’ presented by Delta Air Lines, a mobile fanfest that will bring the excitement of hockey to seven cities across Utah. From Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, members of the Utah Mammoth organization will offer a series of engaging, team-hosted events including free street hockey clinics and affordable on-ice clinics. In addition, each stop will offer community-friendly experiences such as a retail pop-up shop, team-branded giveaways and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with surprise guests, including Mammoth players at select events across the state. 

Mammoth Week City Schedule:

  • Saturday, Aug. 29 - Red Rock Hockey (St. George, UT) | 6 - 10 P.M.
  • Monday, Aug. 31 - George S. Eccles Ice Center (Logan, UT) | 6 - 8 P.M.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Weber County Ice Sheet (Ogden, UT) | 5 - 7 P.M.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 2 - Western Park Ice Rink (Vernal, UT) | 5 - 7 P.M.
  • Thursday, Sept. 3 - Peaks Ice Arena (Provo, UT) | 7 - 9 P.M.
  • Friday, Sept. 4 - Park City Ice Arena (Park City, UT) | 6 - 8 P.M.
  • Saturday, Sept. 5 - Utah Mammoth Ice Center (Sandy, UT) | 1 - 9 P.M.

More information on the 2026 Mammoth Week, including details on how to register for clinics, can be found here.

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