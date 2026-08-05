Utah Mammoth Announce Second Annual Statewide ‘Mammoth Week’

The Utah Mammoth today announced the return of ‘Mammoth Week,’ presented by Delta Air Lines, a mobile fanfest that will bring the excitement of hockey to seven cities across Utah. From Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, members of the Utah Mammoth organization will offer a series of engaging, team-hosted events including free street hockey clinics and affordable on-ice clinics. In addition, each stop will offer community-friendly experiences such as a retail pop-up shop, team-branded giveaways and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with surprise guests, including Mammoth players at select events across the state.

Mammoth Week City Schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Red Rock Hockey (St. George, UT) | 6 - 10 P.M.

Monday, Aug. 31 - George S. Eccles Ice Center (Logan, UT) | 6 - 8 P.M.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Weber County Ice Sheet (Ogden, UT) | 5 - 7 P.M.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 - Western Park Ice Rink (Vernal, UT) | 5 - 7 P.M.

Thursday, Sept. 3 - Peaks Ice Arena (Provo, UT) | 7 - 9 P.M.

Friday, Sept. 4 - Park City Ice Arena (Park City, UT) | 6 - 8 P.M.

Saturday, Sept. 5 - Utah Mammoth Ice Center (Sandy, UT) | 1 - 9 P.M.

More information on the 2026 Mammoth Week, including details on how to register for clinics, can be found here.