Get to Know: Ethan Belchetz

With the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth selected Ethan Belchetz. Learn more about one of Utah’s newest prospects below!

The Basics

Belchetz is from Oakville, Ontario and grew up playing hockey, baseball, lacrosse, and football. Belchetz has two sisters, Taylor and Maddie, and a brother, Luke. His parents, Lance and Tanya, both work in the medical field. Belchetz isn’t the only hockey player in his family as his sister, Taylor, is a goalie for the University of Connecticut.

Road to the Draft

Belchetz’s youth hockey career started in his hometown with the Oakville Rangers U14 AAA, U15 AAA, and U16 AAA teams. Over the last two years, Belchetz played for the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL.

During his rookie season, Belchetz was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team. He scored 17 goals and had 21 assists for 38 points through 56 games. Last season, he scored 34 goals and added 25 assists for 59 points through 57 games. His 34 goals were second on the team while his 59 points were fourth.

Belchetz will start his college hockey career this season with Michigan State University.

International Experience

Belchetz won bronze with Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. During the tournament he scored four goals and added three assists for seven points. Belchetz was tied for fifth in tournament scoring. He also represented Team Canada White at the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge. He scored four goals and added one assist for five points in five games.

Excited for the Opportunity

Following the Draft, Belchetz and his fellow Mammoth prospects flew to Salt Lake City to participate in this year’s Development Camp. Belchetz discussed what he knows about the organization and its fans.