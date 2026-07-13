Lee, Trocheck Excited for Next Step in Their Careers

The Utah Mammoth were busy on the first day of free agency when the team signed forward Anders Lee to a three-year contract, and traded for center Vincent Trocheck. Ten days later, both players and their families were in Salt Lake City, visiting their new home.
After touring the Utah Mammoth Ice Center, where both players will spend plenty of time training and practicing, Lee and Trocheck met members of the organization including head coach André Tourigny. Following, each player was presented with their new jersey by general manager Bill Armstrong at an introductory press conference. It was a busy Friday morning, but a significant one for the Mammoth.
“It’s a proud moment for the organization,” Armstrong explained. “To have these two special players join our organization, see where they’re going to work, live, and raise their family and be a part of the community. It’s a big day for us.”