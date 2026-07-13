Lee, Trocheck Excited for Next Step in Their Careers

The drive to win paired with their physical style of play, makes both players a strong fit for the Mammoth. Utah’s forward group has instantly gained grit and experience, two areas the team wanted to add during the off season.

“Our goals have always been the same: to compete for and ultimately win the Stanley Cup,” Armstrong shared. “I feel with these two players beside me to my left that we’re one step closer to doing that. I love where they fit in on our team. Doing the background on these guys was a thrill to know and understand how much they care about team. We have to get more competitive if we want to make it out of the first round and I think by adding these two guys, we’ll do that. They play a game that’s a hard game, an inside game of skill, and they can beat you with their bodies or their minds. For us, we needed that inside game.”

As both players adjust to their new team and spend the offseason training, their excitement will continue to build. Especially after experiencing their first taste of Utah as members of the Mammoth.

“It’s a big change, there’s no doubt about it,” Lee reflected. “But the last week and a half here, every day I look at this jersey and the logo and start to like it even more, and start to feel more comfortable with it. Getting into town (Friday) and yesterday and getting a feel for things, you just start to begin the process of settling in.”

“Just to be able to come see the facility, it’s a pretty special place honestly,” Trocheck shared. “There’s not many places, if any, like this in the league, so my first taste has got me pretty excited.”