Lee, Trocheck Excited for Next Step in Their Careers

Both players bring a physical, gritty game and a drive to win

LeeTrocheckFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth were busy on the first day of free agency when the team signed forward Anders Lee to a three-year contract, and traded for center Vincent Trocheck. Ten days later, both players and their families were in Salt Lake City, visiting their new home.

After touring the Utah Mammoth Ice Center, where both players will spend plenty of time training and practicing, Lee and Trocheck met members of the organization including head coach André Tourigny. Following, each player was presented with their new jersey by general manager Bill Armstrong at an introductory press conference. It was a busy Friday morning, but a significant one for the Mammoth.

“It’s a proud moment for the organization,” Armstrong explained. “To have these two special players join our organization, see where they’re going to work, live, and raise their family and be a part of the community. It’s a big day for us.”

Lee signed with Utah as a free agent after spending the first 14 years of his professional career with the New York Islanders. Trocheck was traded to the Mammoth on July 1st after he removed Utah from his no trade list for the 2026-27 season.

Both players were focused on going to an organization that can win. Lee and Trocheck saw the potential with Utah. Because of this, both felt the Mammoth were the right next step in their respective careers.

“I think as an opposing player in the last few years, you can tell every year they’re taking a step,” Lee reflected. “Their game is more difficult. It’s a hard game to play. Skill’s on a different level. There’s a lot of chasing going on at times and you got to catch up with some of these guys, and you can see that. You can see that on the run last year in the playoffs that these guys, their window (to win) is coming up and it’s open. That was a big part of the fit for me. I wanted to come to a team that has an opportunity to win.”

Anders Lee discusses joining the Utah Mammoth and what he will bring to the organization

“Going to a team that I think can win was the most important thing for me,” Trocheck shared. “Been in the league a long time, I haven’t won anything. So, that’s what’s most important to me. That was first and foremost. And then, talking to (Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller), hearing how awesome the organization is and how it’s run, that was just another added bonus.”

Vincent Trocheck discusses joining the Utah Mammoth and what he will bring to the organization

The drive to win paired with their physical style of play, makes both players a strong fit for the Mammoth. Utah’s forward group has instantly gained grit and experience, two areas the team wanted to add during the off season. 

“Our goals have always been the same: to compete for and ultimately win the Stanley Cup,” Armstrong shared. “I feel with these two players beside me to my left that we’re one step closer to doing that. I love where they fit in on our team. Doing the background on these guys was a thrill to know and understand how much they care about team. We have to get more competitive if we want to make it out of the first round and I think by adding these two guys, we’ll do that. They play a game that’s a hard game, an inside game of skill, and they can beat you with their bodies or their minds. For us, we needed that inside game.”

As both players adjust to their new team and spend the offseason training, their excitement will continue to build. Especially after experiencing their first taste of Utah as members of the Mammoth.

“It’s a big change, there’s no doubt about it,” Lee reflected. “But the last week and a half here, every day I look at this jersey and the logo and start to like it even more, and start to feel more comfortable with it. Getting into town (Friday) and yesterday and getting a feel for things, you just start to begin the process of settling in.”

“Just to be able to come see the facility, it’s a pretty special place honestly,” Trocheck shared. “There’s not many places, if any, like this in the league, so my first taste has got me pretty excited.”

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