Biber Gains Pro Experience in Europe, Ready for the AHL

When Utah Mammoth prospect Gregor Biber signed his entry-level contract at the end of May, he felt it was time to take the next step in his career.

“I think I’m ready for the next step,” Biber shared during Utah’s development camp. “I had two good years in the SHL now, and I think now it’s the right time to try, take the next step over to the U.S. I just think it’s the right time now.”

Utah’s management agreed. After watching Biber in the Swedish Hockey League over the last two seasons, general manager Bill Armstrong felt it was time for the defenseman to join Utah’s system.

Gregor is a talented defenseman who played very well in the Swedish Hockey League this past season,” Armstrong said in a press release following Biber’s signing. “We are excited to continue to watch him progress in our system.”

Biber played for Rögle BK over the last two years. Through 88 games, he scored three goals and added two assists for five points. Biber also got a taste of professional hockey playoffs as Rögle qualified for the postseason over the last two years. Biber played 17 games through his two postseason appearances, and gained valuable experience.

As Biber gets ready for his first season of professional hockey in North America, he’ll take the lessons he learned on and off the ice to Tucson.

“I think playing against pros is pretty good,” Biber reflected. “It doesn’t really matter if it’s in the U.S. or in Europe. I think that helps you a lot just being around older guys, learning how to deal with that. I think that can help me.

“I had to live alone,” Biber shared on the off-ice lessons he learned. “Be away from my family, friends. It was hard in the beginning, but you learn how to deal with it, with time. Learn how to take care of yourself.”

Playing professional hockey will help any player level up, especially up and coming prospects like Biber. Over the last two years, since the Mammoth drafted him 98th overall, Biber has taken steps with his game, and is learning how to be dependable in high-pressure situations. All of these lessons will help him with his transition to the AHL.

“Just being a solid, defensive guy that the team could trust,” Biber said of his game. “And put in (important) situations where we have to protect the lead, be stable in our zone, and get the puck forward. I’m not the biggest scorer or point guy. But I have accepted my role as a hard defenseman and can sometimes be offensive too, but that’s not the main strength I have.”