Get to Know: Sebastian Cossa

On the first night of the Draft, Utah added goaltender Sebastian Cossa to its roster through a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Cossa is looking to take the next step with his career as a member of the Mammoth. Learn more about Cossa below!

The Basics

Cossa was born in Hamilton, Ontario, but grew up in Fort McMurray, Alberta. He’s the son of Gianni and Sandra, and Cossa has an older brother, Nicholas. Last summer, Cossa married his wife, Emerson.

Path to the Pros

Cossa started his junior hockey career in Alberta with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons’ U15 AA team, and the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers organization at the U15 AAA and U18 AAA levels.

He then joined the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) for three seasons, starting with the 2019-20 campaign. In his second season with the Oil Kings, Cossa had the WHL’s best goals-against average (1.57) and best save percentage (.941). Following the 2020-21 season, Cossa was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings with their 15th overall pick.

After a strong third season with the Oil Kings, Cossa and Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther won the 2022 WHL Championship in their first playoff appearance with Edmonton. Cossa finished his WHL career with some impressive stats. Through three seasons, Cossa played 98 games, had a 2.12 goals-against average, and a .921 save percentage. He had 14 shutouts and a 71-16-7 record.

Following the 2021-22 season, Cossa turned pro and started his career within the Red Wings organization.

Professional Hockey

During his first professional season, Cossa played 46 games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) and three games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL). However, starting with the 2023-24 campaign, Cossa played for the Griffins.

Over the last four seasons, Cossa has played 123 games for Grand Rapids. He has a 70-33-19 record, a 2.46 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and eight shutouts. In three playoff appearances with the Griffins, Cossa has played 11 games with a 5-6-0 record. He has a 3.04 goals-against average, and a .893 save percentage.

Although the majority of his professional career has been in the AHL, Cossa made his NHL debut for the Red Wings on Dec. 9, 2024. Cossa stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced and recorded his first NHL win. Cossa has gained plenty of experience in the AHL and is expected to make the jump to the NHL as Karel Vejmelka’s backup.

International Experience

At the 2022 IIHL World Junior Championship, Cossa won gold with Canada. He played one game at the tournament, which he won. He finished the tournament with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

In addition to his World Juniors appearance, Cossa played for Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. At the World Hockey Challenge, Cossa played two games, had a 3.03 goals-against average, and a .895 save percentage.

Welcome to Utah!

Several days after he was traded to Utah, Cossa visited Salt Lake City and the Utah Mammoth Ice Center. He discussed who he is on and off the ice in an exclusive, 1-on-1 interview.