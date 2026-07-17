Hayton is Excited and Ready for Another Season in Utah

It may be the middle of the summer, but Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton is already excited for the fall. Hayton is ready to be back in Utah with his teammates, playing the sport he loves, in front of a packed Delta Center.

“I’m just so excited,” Hayton shared. “It’s just such a brotherhood and I’m so proud to be a part of this group. I’ve been with these guys my whole career and after the experience last year and getting a taste of the playoffs, and the passion in the Delta Center. It’s just such a special place, such a special group of guys, and I’m excited to get back to work with everyone.”

As Hayton and his teammates continue to train this offseason, they’re all focused on a return to the playoffs and a deep postseason run. Players like Hayton, Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Lawson Crouse, have spent years working together to achieve this goal. However, everyone’s determined to keep pushing after that first playoff appearance.

“That’s something everyone on our team, especially the guys who have been together for a while, have been craving,” Hayton said. “Getting a little taste of that makes me so hungry, so excited for the season. From Day 1 of training camp this year, we had a goal and we’re all in on that goal.

“I’m just super excited and all the guys are excited as well,” Hayton continued. “We have a group chat going and it’s a lot of fun.”

The players have shown their buy-in to bring a Stanley Cup to Utah; however, so have Ryan and Ashley Smith, and Utah’s management group. This offseason, the Mammoth have made several key moves to strengthen the roster. Adding veteran forwards Anders Lee and Vincent Trocheck showed how the organization is committed to taking that next step as well.

“It means a ton, that belief from ownership and management to go out and acquire these pieces,” Hayton shared. “Trocheck and Lee are two guys who’ve had tremendous success. They’re players that really bring an element to our team that I feel really complements our group extremely well. Everyone talked about it in the playoffs and in that Vegas series how tight playoff hockey is, and where a lot of the goals are scored. Those are two guys that are some of the best in the league at what they do, being inside players, working around the net, and I feel like that just complements our group extremely well.”

“From what I’ve heard, they’re amazing people as well,” Hayton continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing them and getting together. It means a ton having that belief from management and ownership to go out and get those guys and we’re super excited as a group to get everyone together, gel, and take that next step.”

There’s plenty for Hayton and his teammates to look forward to on the ice. However, returning to Utah is more than just hockey for Hayton, it’s about the community and support the Mammoth have felt since Day 1.

“I think the people are incredible,” Hayton explained. “You feel their passion for the team and for the state, and we’ve been embraced in the community. Also, hard to go without saying how beautiful of a state it is, being surrounded by the mountains. Every day is a good day. There’s so much to love, and I think ultimately it comes down to the people and the way they’ve made us all feel so welcome, and we’re proud to play for Utah.”