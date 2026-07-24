Year in Review: John Marino

The defenseman had a strong year and set multiple career-highs

YearInReviewJohnMarino
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The 2025-26 season was an impressive one for defenseman John Marino. In addition to finding plenty of chemistry with a new teammate, he set multiple career-highs. Let’s take a look back at his season!

On the Ice

Marino had one of his strongest NHL seasons to date. Through 80 regular season games, Marino scored four goals and added 32 assists for 36 points. He averaged 20:12 of ice time per game and had his first career shorthanded goal. Marino played all six of Utah’s playoff games and the defenseman scored one postseason goal (Game 5). Marino was a significant part of Utah’s defensive core and played important penalty kill minutes.

During the 2025-26 season, Marino set multiple career-highs: assists (32, points (36), plus/minus rating (+42), shorthanded goals (1), shorthanded points (2), and game-winning goals (2). 

In addition to his individual success, Marino and veteran Nate Schmidt were a standout pair for the Mammoth. The duo finished the season with the best d-rating in the NHL (+29), and were on the ice for the second most goals in the league (63).

Back in Boston

There’s no place like home. When Marino is back in his hometown of Boston, it’s always a special moment for the defenseman. Learn more about his Boston roots on his episode of Break the Ice.

Marino Monday

Maybe it’s time we petition for Marino Monday to be a thing. Here’s the defenseman at work, which play was better?

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