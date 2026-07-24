Former Mammoth Forward Andrew Agozzino Added to Tucson's Coaching Staff

The Utah Mammoth announced today that retired forward Andrew Agozzino will remain with the organization as an assistant coach for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL). Agozzino, who played in the organization for the past two seasons, recently announced his retirement from professional hockey on Tuesday.

About Andrew Agozzino:

Agozzino played two games with the Mammoth in 2025-26.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward recorded 3-9-12 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 53 games over eight NHL seasons with the Mammoth, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Colorado Avalanche.

Agozzino played two seasons with the Roadrunners, registering 39-43-82 and 78 PIM in 111 games as an alternate captain for the club.