Year in Review: Nate Schmidt

Veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt had an impactful first year with the Utah Mammoth, both on and off the ice. Let’s take a look back at Schmidt’s first year in Salt Lake City!

On the Ice

Schmidt was a strong addition to the Mammoth’s blue line this season. His experience added depth to the d-core, while his outgoing personality brought levity to the locker room.

Schmidt found chemistry with John Marino, and they became one of the strongest d-pairings in the NHL. The duo finished the regular season with the best d-rating in the NHL (+29) and were on the ice for the second-most goals in the league (63). In addition, Schmidt’s +31 rating was a new career-high for the defenseman.

This year, Schmidt contributed five goals and 17 assists for 22 points. He averaged 19:42 time on ice, which was his highest average TOI since the 2021-22 season. The defenseman also hit several milestones during the season. On Jan. 17, against the Seattle Kraken, Schmidt recorded his 200th career assist. On Feb. 27, the blueliner played his 800th career game.

Back Home

It’s always a homecoming for Schmidt when he returns to his home state of Minnesota. When the Mammoth were in Minneapolis at the start of the season, Schmidt talked about his career, his home state, and more on this episode of Break the Ice.