The Utah Mammoth announced today their 2026-27 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule, presented by SeatGeek. Each NHL team will play 84 games for the first time since 1993-94.
Utah Mammoth Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Utah set to open the season at the Delta Center against Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 1
Dropping the Puck
- The Mammoth will begin the 2026-27 season on home ice against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Oct. 1, before playing 13 of their next 18 games on the road. That span includes a five-game road trip from Oct. 3-10 as well as a season-long stretch of six consecutive road games from Oct. 29-Nov. 11.
- Utah will return to the Delta Center to play five straight home games from Nov. 12-21, marking the team’s second-longest homestand of the season.
- The Mammoth will play six consecutive contests on home ice from Jan. 23-Feb. 2.
Matchup Breakdown
- As a result of the NHL’s expanded schedule, Utah will play four games against each of the other seven Central Division teams in 2026-27.
- The Mammoth will also play three games against all eight members of the Pacific Division, and they will face each of the 16 Eastern Conference clubs twice.
- Utah went at least .500 against all four divisions in 2025-26, finishing 14-8-2 against the Pacific and 13-11-2 against the Central while earning a 16-14-2 record against the Eastern Conference.
Taking It Outside
- In addition to playing 41 home games at the Delta Center, Utah will host the Colorado Avalanche in the 2027 Winter Classic, which will be held at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 31.
- This will mark the NHL’s 18th Winter Classic and 47th total regular-season outdoor game, as well as the first outdoor game in Utah’s franchise history.
- Tickets for the game are available via TicketMaster here, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
All-Star Weekend
- This season will mark the return of the NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills, following two years of international breaks for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Winter Olympics.
- The 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend will be played Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, N.Y., as the New York Islanders host the event for the first time since 1983.
- This year’s All-Star Game will consist of a five-team, international tournament played three-on-three, while the All-Star Skills will spotlight 10 players aged 25 or younger competing in eight different events.
Renewed Rivalry
- The Mammoth will play three games against the Vegas Golden Knights, after the two teams met in the 2026 Western Conference First Round.
- Utah will travel to T-Mobile Arena twice (Nov. 11 and Dec. 3), and Vegas will make its lone trip to the Delta Center on April 3.
Familiar Faces
- Several former Mammoth players are set to return to the Delta Center for the first time in 2026-27, including defenseman Ian Cole (Oct. 1 vs. Chicago), defenseman Olli Määttä (Oct. 27 vs. Minnesota), forward JJ Peterka (Jan. 23 vs. Boston), forward Alexander Kerfoot (Jan. 31 vs. Nashville), and defenseman Sean Durzi (March 9 vs. NY Rangers).
- Mammoth forward Vincent Trocheck will also return to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers in Utah’s third game of the season (Oct. 4), and forward Anders Lee will make his first appearance as a visitor at UBS Arena on Feb. 15 as the Mammoth take on the Islanders.
By The Numbers
- 10 – Utah is scheduled to play 10 sets of back-to-back games in 2026-27 (four road/road, four road/home and two home/road). The team previously played 12 back-to-back sets in 2024-25 and 11 in 2025-26.
- 15 – The Mammoth will play 15 games in November (six home, nine road), their most in any calendar month. They will also play 14 games in October (six home, eight road), 13 games in both December (six home, seven road) and January (nine home, four road), 11 games in February (six home, five road), 12 games in March (five home, seven road), and six games in April (four home, two road).
- 8 – Utah is set to face the Washington Capitals twice during Alex Ovechkin’s 22nd NHL season. Ovechkin is scheduled to make his lone appearance at the Delta Center on Friday, Jan. 29, and the Mammoth travel to Capital One Arena on Sunday, Feb. 14.
- 3 – Utah will finish its schedule at Enterprise Center on April 10, concluding the regular season against the St. Louis Blues for the third straight year.
Where to Watch
- All Utah Mammoth games, except exclusive nationally televised games, will be available to watch live on Mammoth+, a dedicated streaming service from SEG Media that offers fans in Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and parts of Nevada flexible access to 75 or more live games and unique Mammoth programming that is not available elsewhere.
- Local fans can also tune in to most games for free on Utah 16 (KUPX-TV - Channel 16), the official TV home of the Utah Mammoth.
- National broadcast information will be released at a later date.
Ticketing Information
- Ticket packages for the 2025-26 Mammoth season are available now. Visit UtahMammoth.com or call 801-325-PUCK to learn more.
- Group deposits are also open. Single-game tickets go on sale July 17 at 10 A.M.