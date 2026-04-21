The Week Ahead: Apr. 20-26

The Utah Mammoth are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

The Mammoth have two playoff games this week, Tuesday night in Vegas and Friday night back in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center.

Storylines Surround the Series

The Mammoth fell to the Golden Knights in Game 1, 4-2. Vegas’ three-goal third period led to the win.

Logan Cooley and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah in the loss. Karel Vejmelka made his playoff debut and stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

Colton Sissons, Mark Stone (PPG), Nic Dowd, and Ivan Barbashev (EN) scored for Vegas in Game 1. Carter Hart stopped 31 of the 33 shots.

The Golden Knights brought a physical game with 51 hits in Game 1. Keegan Kolesar led Vegas with nine hits while Ivan Barbashev was right behind him with eight.

Cooley scored the first playoff goal in Utah’s franchise history. The tally opened the scoring in the first period. The center finished the night with five shots and four hits.

Injury Updates

Utah F Barrett Hayton – upper-body injury

Vegas F William Karlsson – lower-body injury

Schedule This Week

Apr. 21 - Game 2: UTA vs VGK

When: 7:30 p.m. MT, T-Mobile Arena

Watch: ESPN 2, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

Apr. 24 – Game 3: VGK vs UTA

When: 7:30 p.m. MT, Delta Center

Watch: ESPN 2, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com