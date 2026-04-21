The Week Ahead: Apr. 20-26

The Mammoth face the Golden Knights in the First Round of the Playoffs

WeekAheadApr20-26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

The Mammoth have two playoff games this week, Tuesday night in Vegas and Friday night back in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center.

Storylines Surround the Series

  • The Mammoth fell to the Golden Knights in Game 1, 4-2. Vegas’ three-goal third period led to the win.
  • Logan Cooley and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah in the loss. Karel Vejmelka made his playoff debut and stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.
  • Colton Sissons, Mark Stone (PPG), Nic Dowd, and Ivan Barbashev (EN) scored for Vegas in Game 1. Carter Hart stopped 31 of the 33 shots.
  • The Golden Knights brought a physical game with 51 hits in Game 1. Keegan Kolesar led Vegas with nine hits while Ivan Barbashev was right behind him with eight.
  • Cooley scored the first playoff goal in Utah’s franchise history. The tally opened the scoring in the first period. The center finished the night with five shots and four hits.

Injury Updates

  • Utah F Barrett Hayton – upper-body injury
  • Vegas F William Karlsson – lower-body injury

Schedule This Week

Apr. 21 - Game 2: UTA vs VGK

When: 7:30 p.m. MT, T-Mobile Arena

Watch: ESPN 2, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

Apr. 24 – Game 3: VGK vs UTA

When: 7:30 p.m. MT, Delta Center

Watch: ESPN 2, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

News Feed

Despite Strong Effort, Utah Comes Up Short in Playoff Opener

RECAP: Game 1, First Round

Utah Opens 2026 Playoffs in Vegas

First Round Preview: Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights

Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Activations

Utah Wraps 2025-26, Looks Ahead to Playoffs

NHL Announces Schedule for First Round Series

Utah Mammoth Announce Recipients of 2025-26 Team Honors

Utah Hosts St. Louis in Regular Season Finale

Game 1 of Mammoth/Golden Knights Series Set for Sunday

Utah Clinches First Wild Card Spot With Win over Winnipeg

Utah Mammoth to Celebrate Upcoming Conclusion of the Regular Season with Paint the Ice Experience Following Game Tonight

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Winnipeg

The Week Ahead: Apr. 13-19

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Guenther Reaches 40-goal milestone for First Time

Utah Starts Back-to-Back, Host Carolina