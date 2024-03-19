Wyatt’s World: How Wyatt Johnston has exceeded expectations in second year

All eyes were on Johnston from the start of preseason. One, the opposition was surely going to treat him differently after seeing what he could do in his rookie campaign. And two, he had to start dealing with heightened expectations from both inside and outside the dressing room. That can put a lot of pressure on a young player’s psyche, but DeBoer said he saw signs of Johnston’s mental strength in the offseason. After living at the home of teammate Joe Pavelski and his family, Johnston decided to run it back in a similar fashion his second season.