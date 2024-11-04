Thoughts on Tampere: Stars’ week in Finland offers unique perspective

The Stars are an intriguing mix. While Robertson has the potential to be a 100-point guy, most of the scorers on this team do not. But they all have skill, and they can overwhelm opponents with the fact that every line can score a huge goal. Right now, Matt Duchene is leading the second line and they have been dynamic almost every night. But the top line is still looking for its mojo after Joe Pavelski retired, and Hintz has to be a catalyst there. The third line drive, right now, falls to Johnston. He’s just 21, but he has matured so beautifully and was their best player in the playoffs last season, so the expectation gets dialed up for him as well.