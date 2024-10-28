Going international: Stars’ trip to Finland “a great opportunity” for team

Dallas is off to a strong start, and now heads to Finland for another exciting week in its busy 2024-25 schedule

2425 Finland Feature Lindell
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

There’s a lot going on for the Stars in the 2024-25 season, and that can be a good thing.

Dallas is coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Final, so they are one of three teams who have played more than 200 games over the past two seasons. The NHL is shutting down in February to host the 4 Nations Face-Off, and that could mean extra action for the team’s best players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States. And in the week ahead, the Stars will be in Finland and cap it off with back-to-back games against the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Florida Panthers.

It’s a hectic mission that will both entertain and teach this team, with the hope that they will be better for it when the playoffs roll around in April.

“I want them to go and enjoy it,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Obviously, we are playing the Stanley Cup champions and we have an opportunity to make a statement with the two games but that is toward the end of the week. I want to get on the plane and for the next three or four days have them enjoy the experience. They deserve that.”

Pete DeBoer speaks to the media after the win against Chicago

Since joining the Stars two seasons ago, DeBoer has been a master of pushing the right buttons. Whether it’s finding the right line combinations or knowing when the team needs a hug instead of a boot, DeBoer and the coaching staff have had a strong vibe with this group. This week will be one of the best tests of that chemistry so far. On Wednesday afternoon, DeBoer ran his team through a tough practice after a disappointing performance in Buffalo, and the squad came up with its best game of the year the next night in Boston. On Saturday, with a one-game stop in Dallas before the trip, the lads in Victory Green were good enough to get a win against Chicago. But they were still a little uneven.

Distracted?

Excited?

Probably a little of both.

There are several players who have never been to Finland, and that makes this an exciting trip. There are players who will be welcoming their teammates to their home country, and that makes this an emotional week. Native Finns Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen are taking charge of the planning on this trip, and that’s a big responsibility.

When asked what his plans were, Heiskanen joked, “It’s a secret.”

And just like trying to plan a good Halloween party, this one is going to demand some effort from all of the participants.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Stars captain Jamie Benn. “Very expected to see what Miro, Roop and Es have in store for us. I know they’ve got some great things lined up. It will be fun to bond on the road with these guys.”

The Stars have already had some good bonding this season. Matt Duchene planned a golf outing in Nashville before the season opener, and several of the newcomers have been welcomed into the team with activities both in Texas and on the road. But this is a biggy. To fly nine hours to Finland, see a whole new country and cap it off playing a back-to-back against a Florida team the Stars respect a great deal - that is special.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “It’s great to be a part of something like this for the League, and for the individuals. You can make so many great memories there.”

Dallas is off to a 7-2-0 start and that has been a journey in and of itself. There have been good games and bad games, there have been outstanding individual performances and some that need work. Players such as Tyler Seguin, Mavrik Bourque and Matt Dumba missed time with injuries. DeBoer missed time getting his appendix removed. And, in a lot of ways, this team is different than the one that had the second best record in the league last season.

But Dallas ranks first in both GAA (1.89) and the penalty kill (93.1%), and that has been a sign that there is carryover in the system.

“We try to be detailed in everything, but mainly being in the right spot in our own end,” said Benn. “We’ve got players who are offensive minded, but it’s a 200-foot game and when we take care of the D zone at a high level, I think that’s when we’re at our best.”

Jamie Benn speaks to the media after the win against Chicago

And, truth be told, when the group is challenged and asked to come together to battle through distractions, that’s also when they’re at their best.

That’s one reason this week might have an impact that lasts the entire season.

“I still think we have more to give at times,” said rookie forward Logan Stankoven. “We’re kind of on and off. The goalies have been great, the defense has been great. It’s nice to have that record, but I think we can push for a little more.”

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

Related Content

Heika's Take: Stars give themselves peace of mind as they defeat Blackhawks in 4-2 win

2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal to feature Stars and Panthers

CHI at DAL | Recap

DAL at BOS | Recap

Stars at Sabres 10.22.24

News Feed

Matt Duchene named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Heika's Take: Stars give themselves peace of mind as they defeat Blackhawks in 4-2 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Stars bounce back in big way, knock off Bruins in 5-2 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins

Heika’s Take: Stars fail to rally late, lose second straight road game in Buffalo

World on a string: How Jake Oettinger is navigating an exciting chapter in life

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

Call to the Hall: How Morrow, Lites followed similar paths on way to Stars immortality

Heika’s Take: Patience pays off as Stars down Oilers in postseason rematch

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Heika’s Take: Stars fall just short in “winnable” road game vs. Capitals

Dallas Stars sign Jake Oettinger to an eight-year, $66 million contract extension

Game Day Guide: Stars at Capitals

Heika’s Take: Stars use “stick-to-it-ive-ness” in shootout win over Sharks

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

The best-laid plans: Stars’ ability to adapt on the fly a critical element to overall success

Heika’s Take: Goaltending shines bright again as DeSmith leads Stars to third straight win