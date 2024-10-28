There’s a lot going on for the Stars in the 2024-25 season, and that can be a good thing.
Going international: Stars’ trip to Finland “a great opportunity” for team
Dallas is off to a strong start, and now heads to Finland for another exciting week in its busy 2024-25 schedule
Dallas is coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Final, so they are one of three teams who have played more than 200 games over the past two seasons. The NHL is shutting down in February to host the 4 Nations Face-Off, and that could mean extra action for the team’s best players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States. And in the week ahead, the Stars will be in Finland and cap it off with back-to-back games against the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Florida Panthers.
It’s a hectic mission that will both entertain and teach this team, with the hope that they will be better for it when the playoffs roll around in April.
“I want them to go and enjoy it,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Obviously, we are playing the Stanley Cup champions and we have an opportunity to make a statement with the two games but that is toward the end of the week. I want to get on the plane and for the next three or four days have them enjoy the experience. They deserve that.”
Since joining the Stars two seasons ago, DeBoer has been a master of pushing the right buttons. Whether it’s finding the right line combinations or knowing when the team needs a hug instead of a boot, DeBoer and the coaching staff have had a strong vibe with this group. This week will be one of the best tests of that chemistry so far. On Wednesday afternoon, DeBoer ran his team through a tough practice after a disappointing performance in Buffalo, and the squad came up with its best game of the year the next night in Boston. On Saturday, with a one-game stop in Dallas before the trip, the lads in Victory Green were good enough to get a win against Chicago. But they were still a little uneven.
Distracted?
Excited?
Probably a little of both.
There are several players who have never been to Finland, and that makes this an exciting trip. There are players who will be welcoming their teammates to their home country, and that makes this an emotional week. Native Finns Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen are taking charge of the planning on this trip, and that’s a big responsibility.
When asked what his plans were, Heiskanen joked, “It’s a secret.”
And just like trying to plan a good Halloween party, this one is going to demand some effort from all of the participants.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Stars captain Jamie Benn. “Very expected to see what Miro, Roop and Es have in store for us. I know they’ve got some great things lined up. It will be fun to bond on the road with these guys.”
The Stars have already had some good bonding this season. Matt Duchene planned a golf outing in Nashville before the season opener, and several of the newcomers have been welcomed into the team with activities both in Texas and on the road. But this is a biggy. To fly nine hours to Finland, see a whole new country and cap it off playing a back-to-back against a Florida team the Stars respect a great deal - that is special.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “It’s great to be a part of something like this for the League, and for the individuals. You can make so many great memories there.”
Dallas is off to a 7-2-0 start and that has been a journey in and of itself. There have been good games and bad games, there have been outstanding individual performances and some that need work. Players such as Tyler Seguin, Mavrik Bourque and Matt Dumba missed time with injuries. DeBoer missed time getting his appendix removed. And, in a lot of ways, this team is different than the one that had the second best record in the league last season.
But Dallas ranks first in both GAA (1.89) and the penalty kill (93.1%), and that has been a sign that there is carryover in the system.
“We try to be detailed in everything, but mainly being in the right spot in our own end,” said Benn. “We’ve got players who are offensive minded, but it’s a 200-foot game and when we take care of the D zone at a high level, I think that’s when we’re at our best.”
And, truth be told, when the group is challenged and asked to come together to battle through distractions, that’s also when they’re at their best.
That’s one reason this week might have an impact that lasts the entire season.
“I still think we have more to give at times,” said rookie forward Logan Stankoven. “We’re kind of on and off. The goalies have been great, the defense has been great. It’s nice to have that record, but I think we can push for a little more.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.