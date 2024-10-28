Going international: Stars’ trip to Finland “a great opportunity” for team

Since joining the Stars two seasons ago, DeBoer has been a master of pushing the right buttons. Whether it’s finding the right line combinations or knowing when the team needs a hug instead of a boot, DeBoer and the coaching staff have had a strong vibe with this group. This week will be one of the best tests of that chemistry so far. On Wednesday afternoon, DeBoer ran his team through a tough practice after a disappointing performance in Buffalo, and the squad came up with its best game of the year the next night in Boston. On Saturday, with a one-game stop in Dallas before the trip, the lads in Victory Green were good enough to get a win against Chicago. But they were still a little uneven.