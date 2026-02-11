Seven of your Dallas Stars hit the ice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikko Rantanen are in Italy! The Finntastic Four will represent Team Finland on the world stage.

One of the first six players selected by Finland in June, Heiskanen will make his second Olympic appearance after scoring a goal in five games at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Hintz, who hails from Nokia, represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off and won gold with Finland at the World Juniors in 2016.

Much like his Stars teammate Heiskanen, Lindell was chosen for Finland’s team in June. The 31-year-old from Vantaa had five points (two goals, three assists) to help Finland win the 2014 WJC, and he also won gold at the 2022 World Championship.

Rantanen, from Nousiainen, will play at the Olympics for the first time and will dawn the 'A' as alternate captain for Team Finland. He has already won gold with the 2016 WJC team and silver at the 2016 World Championship.

