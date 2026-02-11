Seven of your Dallas Stars hit the ice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Men's hockey kicks off Wednesday, February 11 with a matchup between Slovakia and Finland at 9:40 a.m. CT. All hockey at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will air on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network, and stream live on Peacock and NBC Sports platforms from Feb. 11 to Fe. 22. The complete hockey schedule, including TV listings, is available on the NBC Olympics schedule page. The full Dallas Stars schedule for the round robin games can be found below.
Jake Oettinger, the Finntastic Four, Thomas Harley and Radek Faksa will all suit up to represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games
Jake Oettinger will suit up for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026! This is the first time the 27-year-old net minder will represent his country on the Olympic stage, although he has represented the United States in previous International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, including the 2018 World Junior Championship. The Minnesota native also represented Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. Click below to read more about the 2026 Men's Ice Hockey Team USA roster.
Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikko Rantanen are in Italy! The Finntastic Four will represent Team Finland on the world stage.
One of the first six players selected by Finland in June, Heiskanen will make his second Olympic appearance after scoring a goal in five games at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Hintz, who hails from Nokia, represented Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off and won gold with Finland at the World Juniors in 2016.
Much like his Stars teammate Heiskanen, Lindell was chosen for Finland’s team in June. The 31-year-old from Vantaa had five points (two goals, three assists) to help Finland win the 2014 WJC, and he also won gold at the 2022 World Championship.
Rantanen, from Nousiainen, will play at the Olympics for the first time and will dawn the 'A' as alternate captain for Team Finland. He has already won gold with the 2016 WJC team and silver at the 2016 World Championship.
Thomas Harley will defend for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The 24-year-old was born in Syracuse, New York, to Canadian parents, thus obtaining dual citizenship. Harley played for Canada at the Under-18 World Championship in 2019, the World Junior Championship in 2021, winning silver, and played at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.
Radek Faksa will represent the Czech Republic. The 31-year-old has played at the Worlds three times (2016, 2018, 2019), the World Juniors three times (2012, 2013, 2014) and the U-18 Worlds once (2011). He also played for Czechia at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
