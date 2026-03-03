Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Rusty Nickel Icehouse
View the latest information on the matchup against Calgary, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
|
Dallas Stars
|
Calgary Flames
|
Record
|
37-14-9 (19-7-6 Away)
|
24-28-7 (15-10-4 Home)
|
Rank
|
83 Points (2nd in Central)
|
55 Points (7th in Pacific)
|
Power Play
|
30.3% (53-for-175)
|
16.4% (29-for-177)
|
Penalty Kill
|
80.3% (147-for-183)
|
82.5% (141-for-171)
|
Last 10 Games
|
9-1-0
|
3-5-2
|
Active Streaks
|
Leading Scorers
|
Jason Robertson (11-9—20, 12 GP)
|
Jamie Benn (23-23—46, 47 GP)
|
Roope Hintz (3-3—6, 4 GP)
|
Matt Duchene (12-20—32, 49 GP)
|
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 3 GP)
|
Tyler Seguin (13-17—30, 32 GP)
|
Mikko Rantanen (12-14—26, 23 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston enters play Monday riding a two-game point streak, collecting four points (3-1—4) during that span, both of which were multi-point outings. In Dallas' game on Feb. 28 against the Nashville Predators, Johnston scored his league-leading 20th power-play goal of the season. His 20 power-play goals this season are the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history. It also marked his 32nd goal of the season, which is just one shy of the career-high 33 he scored last year. Through 59 games this season, Johnston has registered 63 points (32-31—63), ranking third on the team in scoring. Thirty-one of Johnston's points have come on the power-play this season (20-11—31), tying for third-most in the NHL entering play Monday. Among NHL skaters this season, he also ranks fifth in high-danger shots taken (86) and is tied for eighth in goals (32) entering play Monday. In his career against Calgary, Johnston has tallied seven points (6-1—7) in 10 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5. Entering Tuesday's matchup, Johnston has recorded six points (5-1—6) in his last six games played against the Flames, dating back to Nov. 24, 2023.
Flames forward Nazem Kadri enters Tuesday's contest having recorded six points (3-3—6) in his last five games played. Through 59 games this season, Kadri has totaled 41 points (12-29—41), leading the team in scoring. He also leads the team in both power-play scoring (2-11—13) and shots taken (172). Since joining the Flames in 2022-23, Kadri leads all Calgary skaters in scoring (100-139—239), goals (100) and games played (305). In his career against Dallas, Kadri has registered 30 points (13-17—30) in 30 games played. He also enters Tuesday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Stars, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span.
The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL on the second night of a back-to-back at 15-4-1 over the past two seasons, and Casey DeSmith is a big reason why.
The veteran backup goalie has been solid with the Stars since signing as a free agent last season, and he’s been even better this year.
DeSmith, 34, is having the best year of his career. At 12-4-5, he is on pace to beat his career best of 15 wins, set in Pittsburgh in 2022-23 when he had 38 starts. If he maintains his 2.38 GAA, that will be the best in his eight NHL seasons. He’s at a .913 save percentage, and that’s actually pretty close to his career average of .910.
This has been an interesting year for DeSmith. Jake Oettinger has been healthy, so he hasn’t had the opportunity to play No. 1 goalie for long stretches, as he has in the past. But he’s been so good on a regular basis that coach Glen Gulutzan has wanted to use him more than ever.
“Casey has done a great job this year,” said Gulutzan. “We’re confident going with either goalie in any game, and that’s a great thing to have. He’s been huge for us.”
DeSmith got the first game out of the Olympic break because Oettinger was traveling back from Italy. He stopped 18 shots in a 4-1 win over Seattle and helped keep the franchise record win streak going.
It wasn’t the easiest of assignments, as DeSmith’s most recent previous performance was on Jan. 31. Still, that’s part of the job, DeSmith said.
“It’s a little bit different,” said DeSmith, who said the early return to a mini training camp helped. “I was having to work the legs back in and that was probably the hardest part. You can work out during the break, but it’s not the same as being on the ice in a real game, so I was a little sore. But that’s the job, so you adjust.”
As has happened on a lot of occasions in his two years in Dallas, DeSmith will backstop a tired team on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back. But, as he said, that’s the job. On the good side, the Stars have improved in recent months at lowering shots on goal against.
For much of the season, Dallas was allowing about 27 shots on goal. In more recent weeks, that total is hovering near 20.
DeSmith said that isn’t because the team has been playing cautiously, but actually due to more aggression, and that has kept the puck in the offensive zone.
“I think we’re being a little less passive,” DeSmith said. “We’re being physical, we’re dictating the pace of the game and taking the game to the other team a little bit more, so we’re spending less time in our own end. It all depends on the quality of shots. We’ve been really stingy lately, and we’re winning games because of it.”
DeSmith said he understands the schedule is packed in March, and he hopes to be a big part of a nice push to the playoffs.
“I know the schedule is heavier, so I get excited,” he said. “Even if it’s just a couple more games in the month, it’s great for me. Every goalie wants to be in a rhythm, and this definitely helps. It’s harder playing every week and a half than it is a couple of times a week, so I’m looking forward to it.”
694
Dallas has the second fewest shots that miss the net at 694. Calgary has the seventh fewest at 832.
48
Calgary scores the second fewest goals in the second period at 48. Dallas has scored 68, eighth most.
12
Robertson has a 12-game point streak against the Flames, tallying 11 goals and 9 assists for 20 points in that span.
“I think it’s good for us as a team to get back together on the road. We like the road as a team, so that’s good.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on Dallas taking a short road trip after being at home for the entire month of February
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.