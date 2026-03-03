Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

First Shift 🏒

The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL on the second night of a back-to-back at 15-4-1 over the past two seasons, and Casey DeSmith is a big reason why.

The veteran backup goalie has been solid with the Stars since signing as a free agent last season, and he’s been even better this year.

DeSmith, 34, is having the best year of his career. At 12-4-5, he is on pace to beat his career best of 15 wins, set in Pittsburgh in 2022-23 when he had 38 starts. If he maintains his 2.38 GAA, that will be the best in his eight NHL seasons. He’s at a .913 save percentage, and that’s actually pretty close to his career average of .910.

This has been an interesting year for DeSmith. Jake Oettinger has been healthy, so he hasn’t had the opportunity to play No. 1 goalie for long stretches, as he has in the past. But he’s been so good on a regular basis that coach Glen Gulutzan has wanted to use him more than ever.

“Casey has done a great job this year,” said Gulutzan. “We’re confident going with either goalie in any game, and that’s a great thing to have. He’s been huge for us.”

DeSmith got the first game out of the Olympic break because Oettinger was traveling back from Italy. He stopped 18 shots in a 4-1 win over Seattle and helped keep the franchise record win streak going.

It wasn’t the easiest of assignments, as DeSmith’s most recent previous performance was on Jan. 31. Still, that’s part of the job, DeSmith said.

“It’s a little bit different,” said DeSmith, who said the early return to a mini training camp helped. “I was having to work the legs back in and that was probably the hardest part. You can work out during the break, but it’s not the same as being on the ice in a real game, so I was a little sore. But that’s the job, so you adjust.”

As has happened on a lot of occasions in his two years in Dallas, DeSmith will backstop a tired team on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back. But, as he said, that’s the job. On the good side, the Stars have improved in recent months at lowering shots on goal against.

For much of the season, Dallas was allowing about 27 shots on goal. In more recent weeks, that total is hovering near 20.

DeSmith said that isn’t because the team has been playing cautiously, but actually due to more aggression, and that has kept the puck in the offensive zone.

“I think we’re being a little less passive,” DeSmith said. “We’re being physical, we’re dictating the pace of the game and taking the game to the other team a little bit more, so we’re spending less time in our own end. It all depends on the quality of shots. We’ve been really stingy lately, and we’re winning games because of it.”

DeSmith said he understands the schedule is packed in March, and he hopes to be a big part of a nice push to the playoffs.

“I know the schedule is heavier, so I get excited,” he said. “Even if it’s just a couple more games in the month, it’s great for me. Every goalie wants to be in a rhythm, and this definitely helps. It’s harder playing every week and a half than it is a couple of times a week, so I’m looking forward to it.”