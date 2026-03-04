Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers from Vancouver Canucks

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Dallas' own second-round pick in 2027 and own fourth-round pick in 2029. Additionally, Vancouver will be retaining 50 percent for the duration of Myers contract.
"Tyler is a veteran defenseman that will immediately add to our group," Nill said. "His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blueline. We would like to welcome Tyler and his family to Dallas."
Myers, 36, has recorded eight points (1-7—8) in 57 regular-season games with Vancouver during the 2025-26 campaign, ranking fourth in time on ice per game (20:13) and third in shorthanded time on ice per game (2:45).
The 17-year NHL veteran has amassed 403 points (100-303—403) in 1,123 regular-season contests with Winnipeg, Buffalo and Vancouver. Among active defensemen, he ranks seventh in games played (1,123) and tied for 27th in points (403). In total, he has made seven appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Buffalo, Winnipeg and Vancouver and has amassed 16 points (7-9—16) in 61 postseason contests.
Born in Houston, Texas, Myers would become the first player in franchise history born in the state of Texas to appear in a regular-season game when he takes the ice for his first game with his new team.
The 6-foot-8, 229-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (12th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.