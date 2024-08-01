Player Profile: Mason Marchment

Expectations for 2024-25: Marchment is a high-event player. That can be both good and bad. He led the Stars in penalties taken last season at 24. He also led in penalties drawn at 26. He was fourth in giveaways at 45. He was third in takeaways at 43. He seems to stir the pot, and there are times the Stars definitely need that. In pushing his numbers up significantly, Marchment showed he has the potential to be a key contributor on a team that looks for scoring balance. Marchment did a much better job of reading officials last season, which allowed coaches to use him more. He also was an important part of the power play, scoring six goals while averaging 1:25 in man advantage time on ice per game. That power play skill will be interesting this next season. Dallas will have two very skilled young forwards in Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, and the guess is they will be used on the power play. But with Joe Pavelski retired, there is a place on the top unit, and Marchment might have an interesting shot that could be useful. Marchment was second on the Stars last season behind Pavelski in “tipped” shot attempts. There’s no better time to use that shot than on the power play, and Marchment has a knack for getting in front of the net. Could that give him more opportunities, and more goals, if he proves successful? Everything seems to be trending in the right direction for Marchment, and that could mean an even better year statistically. Marchment was third on the Stars in hits at 108, and that will be a key on a team that lost Jani Hakanpää, Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter, who were all in the top five in hits, along with Marchment and Jamie Benn.