NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 7 on May 19

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the potential Game 7 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets, if necessary, has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 19 at Canada Life Centre.
The game will be televised on ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
