NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 7 on May 19

Game 7 has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 19 at Canada Life Centre

25_Playoff_SecondRdSchedule-WPG-GAME7_web
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the potential Game 7 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets, if necessary, has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 19 at Canada Life Centre.

The game will be televised on ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Flat, undisciplined play dooms Stars in Game 5 loss to Jets

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 6 on May 17

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

All in the details: Stars penalty kill providing firm foundation for playoff success

Heika’s Take: Heiskanen’s return, Granlund’s hat trick helps Stars surge to 3-1 series lead

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Perfect timing: Alexander Petrovic becoming important piece of Stars’ blue line

Heika’s Take: Stars take advantage of home ice, dominate in Game 3 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

“They’re buzzing”: After gaining valuable split, Stars excited to get back to home fans

Heika’s Take: Stars put together lopsided effort in Game 2 loss to Jets

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 5 on May 15

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Robo’s return: How Jason Robertson seamlessly slid back into the lineup in Game 1

Heika’s Take: Rantanen’s historic run continues as Stars open Second Round with win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Ready for the road: Why starting the Second Round away from home could be good for Dallas

Stars ready to adapt to a new series with its own personality 