NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Winnipeg Jets Game 6 on May 17

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets has been set for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 17 at American Airlines Center.
The game will be televised on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and KIA.
As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.