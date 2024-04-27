FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights has been scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 29 at T-Mobile Arena.
NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 4 on April 29
Game 4 of the First Round series between the Dallas and Vegas has been scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT
The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.