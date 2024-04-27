NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 4 on April 29

Game 4 of the First Round series between the Dallas and Vegas has been scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT

If TBL Wins 2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights has been scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 29 at T-Mobile Arena.

The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

News Feed

First Shift: Stars look to flex road muscles in huge Game 3 test at Vegas

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Stars recall Mavrik Bourque from Texas

How adversity has set the table for the Stars to make history

Gaining perspective: Tyler Seguin’s take on the First Round and what’s ahead

Heika’s Take: Stars face sizable task after dropping Game 2 to Golden Knights

First Shift: Stars look to turn tables in Game 2 against Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Lessons learned: Stars talk how to respond in Game 2

Heika’s Take: Stars miss the mark, drop Game 1 to Golden Knights

First Shift: Stars open playoff run filled with potential against Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

How Stars’ impressive depth is paying dividends ahead of playoffs

Oozing with potential: Stars vs Golden Knights provides ample storylines

Bench brothers: How Pete DeBoer, Steve Spott created a lasting bond as coaches

Stars recall Derrick Pouliot and Matt Murray from Texas

The rematch: Stars preparing for heated showdown with Golden Knights

NHL announces Stars schedule for First Round series vs Vegas