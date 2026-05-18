Tickets to the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ outdoor game between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights at AT&T Stadium, home of NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 21, the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced.
Tickets to 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game available starting Thursday, May 21
AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, to host Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, February 20, 2027
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT here via SeatGeek, and will be available on a first come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
This will mark the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic.