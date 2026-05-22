The impact of “Texas Hockey” is so big it’s spreading to every corner of the state.
One state, one team: Stars continue statewide outreach in partnership with McAllen
Dallas continues to embrace its Texas Hockey motto with outreach programs to help spread the game of hockey across the state
The Stars and the City of McAllen held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday to unveil improvements to the McAllen Multipurpose Pavilion and announce a partnership that will help the city establish programs in floor hockey and roller hockey going forward. It’s part of the Stars’ initiative to spread the good word of hockey throughout the Lone Star State and bring even more fans into the game.
“We’ve had success in DFW and now we’re expanding,” said Al Montoya, the Stars’ Vice President of Cultural Growth & Strategy. “McAllen has got a great sports culture with a deep connection to hockey from the pro teams that have been there, but I think the pavilion is the most important part. It’s just a great place to bring everyone together.”
The outdoor pavilion has been around for decades and fell into some disrepair, so the two sides combined to improve paint and cosmetics, bring in a new scoreboard and playing surface, and replace safety netting. The enhancements should help RGV Roller and its leagues, but Denny Meline, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of McAllen, said a big part of the time spent there will be for youth programs and ball hockey. Played in sneakers, ball hockey is the easiest entry level for all ages.
“We really wanted to push this for the after-school programs, so we’re definitely putting a big part of this into floor hockey,” Meline said. “These kids aren’t used to roller blades, but it’s easy to pick up floor hockey. Then, if they are more interested, we can push them up. It’s an endless possibility for growth.”
That’s been a key for the Stars in their outreach to communities in North Texas. They have helped schools and Boys and Girls Clubs in creating the organizational structure to run leagues. In addition to providing equipment and introducing coaching techniques, they also help train infrastructure that allows the programs to flow smoothly.
“They don’t know where to start,” said Dwight Mullins, the Stars’ Director of Hockey Development. “Because it’s not a traditional sport, they’re a little afraid, but once they realize organizing youth hockey is just like youth basketball, youth soccer, youth baseball, they take it and run. What we do is help introduce them to how it should run, and then once they get self-sufficient in running the league, we’ll come back and revisit on a regular basis. We don’t just build this thing and walk away. We have a great relationship with the Parks and Rec Department."
And other groups as well. Mullins has known hockey people in the Rio Grand Valley for years and had a group of RGV Roller players up for the Stars’ season opener last year. He said hockey information is an open conduit in both directions.
“It’s a unique hockey culture,” Mullins said. “It started with the Rio Grand Valley Killer Bees in the Central Hockey League, so that tradition is still here. They have lost all of their ice, but that turned into an inline culture, and we’re trying to utilize the NHL Street program to help it keep going and eventually grow.”
It’s something the team has done a lot of in the North Texas metroplex.
“We started at five rec centers and now we’re in 35 rec centers,” Montoya said of the local outreach. “These kids will be able to – at a very low cost – get into floor hockey and just get into hockey in general. Then they can take it to roller or ice or whatever they want to do, but they’ll know the Dallas Stars are a part of their community and we’re their team.”
That branding is important, Montoya said, because the Stars do believe in the “One State, One Team” philosophy.
“We’ve got a team that’s successful on the ice and how do you capitalize on these moments?” Montoya said. “For us, it’s expanding into new communities and getting outside of DFW. Hockey has been in McAllen, we’re just helping support it and provide some physical spaces where kids can thrive.”
And that also fits into Montoya’s role in terms of cultural growth. The Cuban-American who played three seasons at the University of Michigan and 13 seasons in the pros, said he has always embraced bringing the game to new places. He has been with the Stars for five seasons and enjoys the fact that hockey can continue to expand south.
“We know sports bring people together,” Montoya said. “It’s like the Olympics or the World Cup, it goes beyond politics and bridges gaps, and just allows people to interact with a common goal. We’re such a diverse game, and it’s only going to grow.”
Mullins said groups from Mexico will come over the border and use the facility, and that’s another one of the benefits. A group of elementary school kids attended the ribbon-cutting Thursday and the Stars sent 50-something home with street hockey sticks.
“It was a great scene to watch,” Mullin said. “This organization gives you a chance to make a difference and I’m really thankful for that.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.