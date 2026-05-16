As the Stars face a tough juggling act of improving the current roster and staying under the salary cap, one of the real answers to keeping this team competitive in the chase for a Stanley Cup could be two words.
Eyes on the return: Tyler Seguin aiming to be “strong as ever” in 2026-27 season
As he continues along the path to recovery, the veteran forward is already focused on making the 2026-27 season one of his best yet
Seguin is entering the final year of his eight-year contract that carries a $9.85 million salary cap hit, so the team needs him to be a contributor. The past two seasons, he has played 20 and 27 games, respectively, including missing all of the playoffs this year – so his absence has been notable. The good news is Seguin believes his recovery from ACL knee surgery will be completed in time for training camp.
“I feel good,” Seguin said at the team’s recent exit interviews. “I feel deep down I’ll be as strong as ever.”
That’s a pretty high bar. Seguin was the second overall pick in 2010 and has 826 points (367 goals, 459 assists) in 1,016 career regular season games. Yes, he’s 34 and has battled various injuries throughout his career, but he also has been a fantastic player when healthy - and can really make a difference for a Dallas team that wants to compete with the best in the league.
“[Tyler] Seguin might have been playing the best hockey I’ve seen since I’ve been in Dallas,” said GM Jim Nill, who made the trade to get Seguin from Boston in July 2013. “All-around game, he was being responsible.”
Seguin had 7 goals among 17 points in 27 games before Vladislav Gavrikov collided awkwardly with his knee against the New York Rangers on Dec. 2. His season ended that night, and the loss was huge for the Stars.
Seguin entered the league as an offensive dynamo, but has become a much more complete player in recent years. He is diligent defensively and also has a little more edge. He is a right-handed centerman/winger who can win faceoffs, and that is huge for this team. Dallas was missing both Seguin and Roope Hintz in the playoffs, and those are two of their best in the faceoff circle. Without them, the Stars won 49.1 percent in a six-game loss to Minnesota.
“We lost Seguin and we lost Roope Hintz, and they do little things for us,” Nill said. “They are two of our best players on draws. And you start talking killing penalties or puck possession, if you’re not winning draws, you’re chasing the game a lot. We missed those two.”
So the return of two healthy forwards could make a huge difference, especially with the contract negotiations for Jason Robertson ongoing. Robertson is ending a four-year deal that averaged $7.75 million and could get $12 million or more on a new extension. When you include that and a raise for Thomas Harley from $4.0 million to $10.5 million, Dallas has to be able to squeeze a lot out of every player.
Seguin can definitely deliver…if he is healthy.
The long list of injuries that the speedy forward has accrued over his career include hip, hip labrum and Achilles tendon. However, he said the torn ACL is a special challenge. One, it has kept him sidelined for a long stretch. Two, the rehab is tough.
“I guess ACLs aren’t that common in hockey,” he said. “It was hard to really bounce these questions off other players. There’s not even really a true open book on: “Get on the ice at this time right now, you can then do this, you can now cut this way.”
Seguin compared it to watching his daughter learn to skip.
“Everyone’s body is different,” Seguin said. “Right now, I’m going through different movements and you’ve almost got to trust that the new ACL connection is working. Every day has been a process.”
But having Seguin’s vibrant personality attached to that process is a good thing. He joined the team on the road late in the season and also in the playoffs. He helped with the equipment staff and simply brought some positive noise to the team.
“He’s a big part of the dressing room,” Nill said. “We need that.”
Seguin said he is hoping longtime teammate and friend Jamie Benn will not retire and they will get another year together. If they do, coach Glen Gulutzan said he believes the two veterans will help in directing a roster that has plenty of young players.
“They’re pure guys,” Gulutzan said. “What I mean by that is 8 minutes, 10 minutes, power play, no power play, they just want to win. And the more pure guys you have like that leading your team, the better chance you have to win.”
Seguin said that’s a big part of the excitement in returning. Since the 2020 playoff bubble, the Stars have played more playoff games (96) than any team in the league. Yet, they are still seeking the elusive Stanley Cup that the franchise last won in 1999.
“I think every team we’ve had over the last few years, you feel like it’s a team that could go all the way,” Seguin said. “I think you fight yourself with not getting used to the feeling in the pit of your stomach that we had another chance and we let it slip away.
“I think it gets more intensified with losing in the first round, just thinking that it’s over this quick,” he added. “So, get a good recovery, get everyone healthy and rested, and get back at it…because, we’re not going anywhere.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.