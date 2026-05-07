Aiming for the next level: Oettinger discusses his season, playoffs and the future

“Being a goalie is a tough position in itself,” he said. “Obviously, no one wants to be told you suck at your job or people don’t like you, but that’s all part of it. When a coach is pushing you, you feel like: ‘Why is this guy being so hard on me?’ It’s not because they are being mean to you, it’s because they know you can do it, and that’s what you want. You want people to believe that you can do more, so if coaches or fans don’t expect you to do much, that’s 10 times worse than trying to hold you to a high standard.”