Jim Nill fully understands the storm clouds surrounding the Stars right now, but the Dallas general manager is looking for the silver lining.
Jim Nill discusses disappointing end to Stars’ run, shifting focus to next season
The Dallas GM spent a lengthy amount of time Thursday answering questions about the playoff run, offseason and next year’s goals
After his team was eliminated by Minnesota in the First Round of the playoffs, Nill said he was disappointed. However, he also acknowledged that his team is in a good place and that it can definitely bounce back with a summer of hard work and rest.
“We have high expectations here and we didn’t fulfill that,” he said. “It’s frustrating. It was probably one of the most demanding seasons I’ve ever gone through – scheduling, travel and, for us, injuries. What makes it frustrating is we had a heck of a season. 50 wins, top 10 in all categories, and to sit here now and say we lost in the first round is disappointing.”
Nill echoed the sentiments of players and coach Glen Gulutzan from Monday’s exit interviews. But like his cohorts, he said they can grow from this.
“We’re very lucky. Our core group of guys is 23 to 30 years of age, so there’s still a good three to five years here,” Nill said. “I anticipate this as a one-off and we’re going to learn from this and be back at it next year.”
Dallas finished third in the league at 50-20-12 (112 points). It did that despite some serious injury hurdles and a challenging schedule in an Olympic year. Nill said he was proud of how his team managed the regular season, but disappointed by the performance in the playoffs. Now, the front office, the coaching staff and the players have to sort out why that happened.
“They’re disappointed,” Nill said. “It does go fast. That’s the message to the players: You don’t know when you’re going to get a chance again. We’ve made it four years here, but eventually it does run out…and the players know that.”
The GM said the team simply couldn’t find the hunger to match a Minnesota team that had not advanced past the First Round in a decade. He said that the Wild “needed” to win and the Stars just “wanted” to win.
“I thought Minnesota got to their game quicker and better than we did, and we never caught up,” Nill said.
A big part of the postseason hiccup was injuries to Roope Hintz (hamstring) and Tyler Seguin (knee) that kept both out of the lineup, as well as injuries to Nils Lundkvist (facial laceration/concussion) and Arttu Hyry during the series. In addition, several players played but were not at 100 percent. Mikko Rantanen (knee), Sam Steel (groin) and Tyler Myers (groin) all had situations that affected their play.
One of the encouraging things about those injuries is that the team can get healthy and come back refreshed next season. To do that, Nill needs to re-sign leading scorer Jason Robertson, who is a restricted free agent. The GM said he will continue talks in about a week with Robertson’s representatives. Both sides would like to get a deal done, but it will take some negotiating.
“That’s our focus, to get him signed,” Nill said. “We drafted and developed him, and we want him to be a Dallas Star for the rest of his career.”
The Stars could trade the rights to Robertson if negotiations go sideways, but Nill said the focus is on bringing back the winger.
Dallas has six players under contract at $8 million or more, including Rantanen, who started a $12 million a year deal this season, and Thomas Harley, who will start his contract extension that averages $10.6 million next season. The speculation is that Robertson will be the third player to go over $10 million per season. That could put Nill in a tough place as far as getting everyone under the salary cap.
“We’ve got good players,” Nill said. “It’s a good problem to have, but it does become something we have to figure out.”
Mavrik Bourque is a restricted free agent who needs a raise from the $950,000 he made last season. Jamie Benn has to decide if he wants to play another season or retire. Nill said he would like his captain back.
“Jamie and I have talked shortly. I want him back,” Nill said. “I think he wants to come back, but I’m going to give him that time.”
Nill said Benn will continue to be captain if he returns, but that the team is pondering an assortment of players to take the “C” if Benn retires.
Bottom line, the GM has a lot of time and a lot to consider after an early exit from the postseason.
“We’re a good team, I’m not going to go and make a bunch of changes,” Nill said, referencing lessons he learned when he was assistant GM with the Detroit Red Wings. “I’ve been through this rodeo before, going back to my years in Detroit. We’d go three rounds and the next year you lose in the first round, and everybody wants to blow it up. And then you go the next year and win a Cup.
“I’m not blowing this up,” he reiterated. “We’re too good of a team.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.