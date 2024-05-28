NHL announces start time for Stars - Oilers Game 5 on May 31

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 31 at American Airlines Center.

Additionally, if necessary, Game 6 has been scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Ball Arena and Game 7 for 7:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center.

The games will be televised on TNT, truTV, and MAX in the U.S. and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.