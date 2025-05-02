NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 7 on May 3

Game 7 on Saturday, May 3 has been set for 7:00 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center

R1_G7_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 7 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 3 at American Airlines Center.

The game will be televised exclusively on ABC and ESPN+ and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

Playoff related information, including single game tickets to Game 7, can be found here DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

