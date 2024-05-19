NHL announces Stars schedule for Western Conference Final

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today the Dallas Stars' schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final. The Stars will face the winner of the Vancouver-Edmonton series, with Game 1 on Thursday, May 23 at American Airlines Center. Dallas has advanced to the Western Conference Final for a second straight year and the third time in the past five seasons. The 2024 playoffs at American Airlines Center are presented by 7-Eleven, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Higginbotham Insurance and KIA, with supporting partner Bud Light.