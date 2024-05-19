NHL announces Stars schedule for Western Conference Final

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today the Dallas Stars' schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final. The Stars will face the winner of the Vancouver-Edmonton series, with Game 1 on Thursday, May 23 at American Airlines Center. Dallas has advanced to the Western Conference Final for a second straight year and the third time in the past five seasons. The 2024 playoffs at American Airlines Center are presented by 7-Eleven, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Higginbotham Insurance and KIA, with supporting partner Bud Light.
Game
Date and Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1
Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2
Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3
Monday, May 27 at TBD
Rogers Arena/Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4
Wednesday, May 29 at TBD
Rogers Arena/Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5*
Friday, May 31 at TBD
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 6*
Sunday, June 2 at TBD
Rogers Arena/Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 7*
Tuesday, June 4 at TBD
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
*if necessary / all times CT
Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket is broadcasting all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk host the pre- and postgame shows, providing fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.
Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature sponsor activation by KIA, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.
As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.