Mason Marchment named NHL's Second Star of the Week
The 29-year-old, who established career highs in goals, assists and points in 2023-24, sits second on the Stars through 15 total outings this season
Marchment produced three multi-point performances in as many contests, leading the NHL in goals (t-4), assists (t-5) and points (9) as the Stars (11-5-0, 22 points) completed a perfect week. He notched 1-4—5, sparked by a franchise record-tying four points in the first period (1-3—4), in a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 11.
Marchment then registered 1-1—2 in a 7-2 triumph versus the Boston Bruins Nov. 14 before closing the week with both Dallas goals, highlighted by his ninth career game-winner, in a 2-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild Nov. 16.
The 29-year-old Marchment, who established career highs in goals (22), assists (31) and points (53) in 2023-24 (81 GP), sits second on the Stars with 6-11—17 through 15 total outings this season. He – along with McDavid – is one of 44 NHL players (minimum: 10 GP) averaging at least one point per game in 2024-25.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy were named the First and Third Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.