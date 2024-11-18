Mason Marchment named NHL's Second Star of the Week

The 29-year-old Marchment, who established career highs in goals (22), assists (31) and points (53) in 2023-24 (81 GP), sits second on the Stars with 6-11—17 through 15 total outings this season. He – along with McDavid – is one of 44 NHL players (minimum: 10 GP) averaging at least one point per game in 2024-25.