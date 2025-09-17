Let’s get rolling: Stars “fixated” on continuing Cup pursuit as training camp begins

This year will be an interesting one. The man who helped the Stars to those three final fours, head coach Pete DeBoer, has been fired. He had the best regular season record in the NHL in his time with Dallas, and yet GM Jim Nill decided it was time to change the message. DeBoer was fired in early June and Gulutzan was hired in early July. The 54-year-old started his career with the Stars back in 2009 – first as the AHL head coach and then two years in the NHL – so coming back to this organization is a little surreal. But Nill hired Gulutzan because he knows him so well, and because he is a different coach now. After leaving Dallas, Gulutzan was an assistant coach in Vancouver and then a head coach in Calgary. He spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers and helped them get to two Stanley Cup Finals, defeating Dallas in each of the past two seasons.