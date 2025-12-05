Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

View the latest information on the matchup against San Jose, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Friday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
18-5-5 (8-4-1 Home)
13-12-3 (4-7-0 Away)
Rank
41 Points (2nd in Central)
29 Points (4th in Pacific)
Power Play
31.5% (29-for-92)
19.2% (20-for-104)
Penalty Kill
80.9% (72-for-89)
81.1% (77-for-95)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks Friday night for the first of three matchups this season. The two teams will face each other again on Dec. 18 and Jan. 10 both in San Jose.
  • Dallas is 77-51-14 all-time vs. San Jose, including a 38-24-8 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned wins in their last six consecutive games against the Sharks, dating back to March 2, 2024, outscoring San Jose 30-18 during that span. Dallas has also won their last four games played at American Airlines Center vs. San Jose.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Friday's matchup riding a nine-game point streak against the Sharks, earning 14 points (7-7—14) during that span. It is tied for his third-longest point streak against a single opponent in his career – also Nashville (4-11—15, 9 GP). His point streak against San Jose is also tied for the second-longest active point streak against the Sharks among active NHL skaters (also: Adam Fox and Sidney Crosby). In all, Robertson has totaled 16 points (8-8—16) in 12 career games played vs. San Jose, averaging 1.33 points per game and upholds a plus-minus rating of +6. He has tallied points in 10 of his 12 career games against them.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Friday's game riding a five-game point streak against San Jose, collecting 13 points (7-6—13) during that span. His five-game point streak against the Sharks is tied for his second-longest point streak against a single opponent in his career – also New Jersey (4-4—8, 5 GP) and Los Angeles (4-2—6, 5 GP). In all, Johnston has 13 points (7-6—13) in nine career games against the Sharks, averaging 1.44 points per game and carries a plus-minus rating of +8. His 13 career points against them include scoring his first caree

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (7-7—14, 9 GP)
Jamie Benn (21-30—51, 53 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (7-6—13, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-15—32, 42 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-3—6, 5 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (17-14—31, 26 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (3-1—4, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-13—23, 27 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Benn recorded two points (0-2—2) in Dallas' last matchup on Dec. 3 against the New Jersey Devils — a 3-0 shutout win. He now has seven points (3-4—7) in his last six games played. Benn enters Friday's contest riding a two-game point streak on home ice, earning two goals during that span. In all, Benn has totaled eight points (3-5—8) through nine games this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3. In his career against San Jose, Benn has tallied 51 points (21-30—51) in 53 games, which is the fourth-highest total of any active NHL skater. Benn enters Friday’s game riding a two-game point streak against the Sharks (2-1—3). He also has 16 points (6-10—16) in his last 10 games played vs. San Jose, dating back to April 16, 2022.

Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has six points (0-6—6) in his last five games played and leads the team in scoring with 40 points (14-26—40) through 28 games this season. His 40 points this season rank second in the league. Celebrini also leads the league in assists (26) and ranks tied for second in power-play scoring (4-11—15) and fifth in points per game (1.43) among active NHL skaters this season. In his career against Dallas, Celebrini has recorded one assist in two games played.

First Shift 🏒

Seguin’s injury hurts more than any other this season.

And yet…the Stars still have to go “next man up.”

When Seguin suffered an ACL injury on Tuesday at the New York Rangers, it was a kick to the gut in so many ways. One, the 33-year-old forward has dealt with several ailments in his career and rallied back from midseason hip surgery that kept him out for much of last year. Two, Seguin was playing fantastic hockey with 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) and a plus-10 in 27 games. And three, Seguin is one of the most dynamic personalities on the Stars and was basically the de-facto captain while Benn missed the first 19 games.

“Not only the veteran leadership, but right away you could feel the impact on the ice,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s plus-10 on the year, his faceoff percentage on the right side, now you’re missing that.”

Stars captain Benn stepped into the right wing spot on a line with Hintz and Robertson and tallied two assists Wednesday in a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. Benn has rarely played the right wing, but his performance was typical of this season.

“It’s been like that right from the first game. It’s crazy how many injuries we have had. A lot of guys stepping up, especially the D core,” Benn said. “Hopefully, things will change and we’ll stay healthy when everyone gets back. It’s a lot of mixing and matching with different lines and different positions, it’s just about going out there and getting the job done.”

Gulutzan said he will likely lean toward leaving Benn on the right side. The new head coach has been clear that he doesn’t feel the need to put players in traditional positions.

“It’s just my experience that with big men that have great hands and hockey IQ, they can play on either side,” Gulutzan said. “There’s some benefits to playing the right and with where he is, there’s almost more offense on the other side. I like him there and I have no plans to move him.”

While players like Sam Steel, Mavrik Bourque and Colin Blackwell could get extra minutes with Seguin out, the best possible replacement could be Duchene. The veteran center has been out since Oct. 18 with an upper-body injury. He has been “day to day” for about a month.

“I would say he’s progressing this week, maybe better than any other week that we’ve had,” Gulutzan said. “I’d still say it’s day-to-day for him, but if we can stack some good days upon each other, then I see it’s going to be sooner than later.”

In the meantime, Benn and his teammates will continue to press forward. When asked about getting to play with two pretty good linemates in Robertson and Hintz, Benn replied: “I’m pretty lucky. I get to play with 20 great players in here.”

Key Numbers 🔢

26

Sharks center Macklin Celibrini is tied for the NHL lead in assists with 26. He ranks tied for second in points at 40. The first overall pick in the 2024 draft is 19 years old.

38 percent

In their first game without Seguin, the Stars won 38 percent of their faceoffs against New Jersey on Wednesday. Seguin won 53.6 percent of his draws this season, but more importantly, he was the top righty, which allowed the lefties to not have to take as many faceoffs on their weak side.

16.5

With Lian Bichsel and Adam Erne out with injuries, Nathan Bastian becomes the Stars’ top hitter with an average of 16.5 hits per 60 minutes of game time.

He Said It 📢

“This is a league where you’re pushing all of the time…the Never Happy League. High-end athletes are always pushing, and it’s your job as a coach to push them to be even better.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on his desire to raise the bar even with the team on an 11-1-2 run

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Pittsburgh Penguins
December 7
5:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Winnipeg Jets
December 9
7:00 p.m.
Canada Life Centre
Minnesota Wild
December 11
7:00 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena

