In the past four years, the Stars have missed out on seven total draft picks.
Building for tomorrow: Stars free agent prospects make splash at NHL Prospect Games
After trading away draft picks in recent Cup pursuits, Dallas has restocked its prospect cupboard with young talent that shined over the weekend
In addition to trading away those selections to help bolster multiple runs at the Stanley Cup, the team also has youngsters like Wyatt Johnston, Lian Bichsel and Mavrik Bourque already on the NHL roster, and sent Logan Stankoven to Carolina in the Mikko Rantanen trade. That can leave you a little thin when it comes to icing a solid prospect team or AHL affiliate. But Dallas has helped buttress its foundation with a pretty nice group of free agent prospects, many of whom were center stage on Sunday in a 6-5 win against the Detroit Red Wings prospects in Frisco.
“It’s a way to supplement the system, and they’re great stories,” said Stars general manager Jim Nill. “That’s why you never stop and keep working hard as a player, because you can be one of those success stories. Some players are great at 17 or 18, but some take a little longer and then we get to see a different player at 22 or 23. It’s been a great area for us.”
Trey Taylor continues to be one of the team’s best young defensemen. The 23-year-old from Clarkson University played 14 playoff games with the Texas Stars last season, and is expected to be in the mix as one of the top blueliners again this season for the Junior Stars. Artem Shlaine had a goal and two assists on Sunday and has signed an AHL contract with the organization. The 23-year-old split four college seasons between Connecticut and Northern Michigan. And Jaxon Fuder had two goals in the tournament and could be a fantastic surprise after surfacing as an undrafted 19-year-old out of the Western Hockey League.
“It’s huge,” said Stars AHL head coach Toby Petersen. “All you want from those guys is to get an opportunity and let them run with it. There are a lot of people who would like to be in their shoes. I thought a lot of guys [made the most of it] this weekend.”
Taylor is the most noticeable of this group right now. The talented defenseman spent three seasons at Clarkson and then 10 games during the AHL regular season with Texas. More importantly, the coaching staff liked him enough to use him in every game of the team’s playoff run. When Alexander Petrovic was called up to the NHL, Taylor ran the second power play unit and was a real factor in the success of the Texas defense.
“You get players like that, and it’s a huge impact immediately,” Nill said. “They have been through it and they have developed, and they’re ready to help right now. We need that.”
With the amount of skill the Dallas Stars have in left-handed defensemen (Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Esa Lindell, Bichsel), it will be tough for Taylor to find a spot, but he is where he should be right now. He can develop in the AHL, and the organization can see what it has in a young player.
“I came from college where you’re playing in every situation, so you’re trying to work your way and find little niches whether it’s on the second power play or having good net front and having those good details defensively that can help me transition my game to the NHL,” Taylor said when asked what he is working on. “It’s fast out there, so it’s just easing into the game.”
Harrison Scott is 24 years old and also played in all 14 playoff games with Texas last season. The left-handed forward centered the top line Sunday and was a big part of the comeback effort. The San Jose native played four seasons in college at Bentley and Maine.
“I thought this was a great start to shake off the summer rust,” Scott said of the two games against prospects from Detroit’s stacked system. “It’s just coming off the college game and it’s a different game here. It’s utilizing your skillset and advancing that. In college, you’re able to outmuscle guys, but in the American League, guys are bigger, so it’s what do I go to next?”
Fuder is at the younger end of the free agent experience. The 19-year-old played in Red Deer last season and has junior eligibility left. However, he signed a tryout contract with the Stars and looked good in the two games he played.
“Everyone is in the same boat coming to camp,” Fuder said. “Whether you’re drafted or not, you just want to show what you’ve got.”
That said, the Stars also have drafted players who will be in the same competition. Angus MacDonell (sixth round pick in 2023) had a nice couple of games. Same with Ayrton Martino (third round pick in 2021). They fall in with the more traditional prospects
“I thought Martino was good, MacDonell was good,” Nill said. “Once they get here, you really don’t separate them. They’re all part of the big group and they all get the same chances.”
The fact that the group is much bigger now is the big key.
“You have to find ways to fill the holes,” said new head coach Glen Gulutzan, who was coaching in the Stars organization from 2009-2013 and was heavily involved in developing prospects. “When I was here 12 years ago, we were aging out and didn’t really have the players to step in. You look now and the team is stacked and you have so many prospects playing in the NHL, and that’s a great feeling. I know when I was in Edmonton, we were always saying that Dallas has done a masterful job both with the draft and free agent findings. It’s great now to come in and see it.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.