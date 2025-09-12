One week out: Stars 2025 training camp overflowing with intriguing possibilities

Changing the block every September 1 provides a fun reminder that hockey is just around the corner while also cracking open the door to limitless possibilities. This weekend, the Stars will host the Detroit Red Wings for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games at Comerica Center. A week from now, 65 players will take the ice in Frisco as Dallas kicks off its 2025 training camp session. And in just nine short days, the Stars will welcome the St. Louis Blues to American Airlines Center to kick off a six-game preseason schedule. And then, before you know it, the roster will be down to 23 players and the team will be heading north to Winnipeg to kick off the 2025-26 regular season.