Stars General Manager Jim Nill has been named one of three finalists for the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.
Jim Nill named finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award
Under Nill's direction the Stars led the Western Conference with 113 points, their highest total since the Stanley Cup-winning 1998-99 squad
Under Nill's direction the Stars (52-21-9) led the Western Conference with 113 points, their highest total since the Stanley Cup-winning 1998-99 squad (114), and have advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third time in five seasons. Dallas' top three scorers and starting goaltender during this year's playoff run are among the eight Nill draft picks on the playoff roster: Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger were selected in 2017, plus Wyatt Johnston in 2021. Nill added to the team that reached the Western Conference Final last year by signing Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Sam Steel during the offseason and acquiring Chris Tanev near the trade deadline.
Nill, who in April marked his 11th anniversary as Stars GM, is a Jim Gregory finalist for the fourth time after being selected as the winner for the first time in 2023-23 and who finished third in voting in both 2015-16 and 2019-20, the latter when the team last advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. Nill looks to join Lou Lamoriello (2019-20 and 2020-21) as the only GM to capture the award in consecutive seasons.
Voting for this award was conducted among the NHL general managers and a panel of League executives, print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will be announced by national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during pregame programming ahead of the Stanley Cup Final game on Monday, June 10.
The NHL General Manager of the Year Award first was presented in 2009-10. It was renamed in 2019-20 in honor of Jim Gregory, the 2007 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who served as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager and a League executive for four decades.
Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers have also been selected as finalists.