Jim Nill named finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Under Nill's direction the Stars (52-21-9) led the Western Conference with 113 points, their highest total since the Stanley Cup-winning 1998-99 squad (114), and have advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third time in five seasons. Dallas' top three scorers and starting goaltender during this year's playoff run are among the eight Nill draft picks on the playoff roster: Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger were selected in 2017, plus Wyatt Johnston in 2021. Nill added to the team that reached the Western Conference Final last year by signing Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Sam Steel during the offseason and acquiring Chris Tanev near the trade deadline.