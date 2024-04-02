How Oettinger and Wedgewood have built a lasting tandem for the Stars

“I think every night we go onto the ice as a group expecting to win,” Wedgewood said. “That’s one thing I didn’t really have in the NHL for my first couple of seasons. I was on teams that never really finished above third or fourth to last in the NHL. But now with the roster, personnel, the confidence we have in ourselves, leads us to show up expecting to win. That’s a top-to-bottom thing from management to the team on the ice."