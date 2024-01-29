Hey Heika: Taking stock of the Stars at the All-Star Break

HEIKA: I do believe that the historic relationship between record and performance is a little different in hockey where teams can go on streaks and slumps in a big way, but it usually plays out over 82 games. This has been an odd season. They have both blown leads in the third period and have come back in third periods. They have started slowly and then dominated second periods. They have found ways to win games while showing holes on defense and in goal. I would say the high point of the year is the depth scoring. As mentioned earlier, they have nine players with 10 goals or more and they rank third in the NHL in goals per game at 3.69 (up from seventh at 3.43 last season). The tough part is they have dropped from third overall in goals against at 2.62 to 14th at 3.06. An injury to Jake Oettinger has been a part of the issue, as well as offseason surgery, but the team can also be better as a whole at team defense. The offseason additions of Matt Duchene, Sam Steel and Craig Smith have helped create better depth scoring, but the departure of Luke Glendening and Joel Kiviranta (and the reduced play of Dellandrea) have probably allowed more chances against. It’s a trade-off in the NHL, and every new season brings a “new team,” so to speak. It will be interesting to see what happens here. Pete DeBoer has been very complimentary of the defensive DNA of this organization - and he’s right as Dallas ranks second in the NHL in GAA since 2017 when Ken Hitchcock replaced Lindy Ruff - so the guess is they will attempt to tighten things up after the break.