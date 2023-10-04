It’s been a while since we’ve done a Hey Heika, so it’s good to be back.
Hey Heika: Predictions from the preseason
Thoughts and discussions on what training camp is revealing about upcoming talent and roster adjustments for the regular season
I would like to run these more frequently in the season ahead, so my plan is to answer fewer questions today, spread them out, and bring them in quicker intervals. Let’s get chatting:
Heika: I’m very excited about the future. I think the past 10 years have been a roller coaster ride for Jim Nill and the organization. They have hired various coaches while searching for the right one, signed and traded for various players and also tried to develop prospects properly. Drafting and developing is a difficult task, as we have seen with the recent departures of first-round picks like Denis Gurianov and Riley Tufte (as well as Julius Honka and Valeri Nichushkin before that). But I really think the scouting staff has hit its stride in recent years, and there is a nice group of younger players who could form the core for years to come. Just looking at the defense, you could have Miro Heiskanen (24 years old), Nils Lundkvist (23), Thomas Harley (22) and Lian Bichsel (19) manning the blue line for the next decade or more. Add that to the fact there seems to be a good coaching system in place that could help foster their NHL development, and things look pretty good. Plus, the forward depth could become even better. One of the criticisms you could have is that the team identity changed based on the coaching staff. The team seems to have a concrete identity now. It seems to have players in every age group who can contribute and be set up to go on a fairly long run.
Heika: All three injuries seem to be minor right now, so I think they stay patient with the goal that all three will be ready for opening night on October 12. One of the good things about their schedule is that they have four days off before opening night and four days off immediately after the first game. That should allow the team to manage injuries and hopefully have a healthy lineup as they dive into the season. The depth of the team allows for several current forwards to shuffle around, too. They could play Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene or Joe Pavelski at center, and that helps. You also have players like Sam Steel and Craig Smith - who are listed as centers - and younger players like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, who are knocking on the door. The team has worked hard to build a deep group and is confident that depth is one of their biggest strengths right now.
Heika: I don’t believe he will. As we discussed above, injuries create opportunities, so there’s really no need to move players or contracts this early in the season. I’m not a fan of going to the cap so early, but it seems to be the way of the NHL these days. Dallas will likely be up against it all year, but it managed the same situation last year and everything worked out. I’ve also learned over the years that being on the opening night roster is not that big a deal. I think we all get fired up over the summer and we want to get going and we want to see what younger players can do, but that creates unnecessary expectations. I had asked whether the team learned anything from the development of Wyatt Johnston last year (getting Pavelski to billet, playing significant minutes on a line with Jamie Benn, showing patience in training camp) and a bunch of people told me that Johnston is special. That’s not to say some of those things can’t work on other players, but look at guys like Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Ty Dellandrea. They each developed in a different way and took a different path. Last season, Harley was maybe the best example of how Nill’s “marinating” philosophy can be successful. Harley said he was grateful for his time in the minors last season, and it shows in his play now. If Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque and Lian Bichsel play a bunch of games in the AHL, I see that as a good thing and a valuable experience. And remember, things could look very different by the end of the season.
Heika: It depends on the injury situation. As I said above, playing in the AHL can be a very beneficial experience for younger players that have yet to play professional hockey.
Heika: Injuries are so unpredictable, yet play such a big role in sports. Pete DeBoer said the health of the team was a huge reason he was able to reduce minutes and keep the team fresh throughout last season. He pondered about not having that luxury had he been pushed into some tougher lineup decisions based on injuries. I think all you have to do is look at the Jake Oettinger situation when Scott Wedgewood was hurt for nearly two months. You can see how easy it is for a coach to lean on the players he trusts most. That said, I do feel they have the depth to handle things. As much as I’m not a fan of going to the cap in the summer, it does provide some solid options in case of injury. Gavin Bayreuther is scheduled to make $775,000 in the AHL this year. That’s a high cost for the organization, but it gives the coaching staff more options in case there are injuries on defense. Nill wants that depth on defense, and he definitely has it this year with Bayreuther, Alex Petrovic and Derrick Pouliot. I can tell you that everyone in the organization is aware how lucky the team was last year when it came to injuries. I also can tell you they are aware of what health can do to decision-making. I think both management and coaching staff are prepared for anything and will make informed decisions if injuries start to appear.
Heika: Not in my mind. He’s 19, he’s adjusting to a smaller rink, and he’s still trying to get 100 percent healthy. Everything seems to be pointing to a nice long stint in the AHL this season. Now, his play might change minds, but there is just so much for Lian Bichsel to learn right now, and he should make good use of all the ice time he can get in the pro hockey landscape.
Heika: I hope so. As we talked about with defensive depth, adding a player with Jordie Benn’s experience would be great for the team. He boasts 607 games of NHL experience with six different teams. Jordie lives in the Dallas area and has two kids, so I’m not sure how he would feel about playing for the Texas Stars. That said, I’m also not sure how he would feel about playing for another NHL team. His wife is from the area, so this is where he and his family want to live. It would be great if he could mix some hockey in with that, but we’ll see how the numbers shake out as we get closer to opening night.
Heika: Once you get into the season, call-ups are very individualized. One, it depends on how the player is doing in the AHL. Two, it depends on which player is injured. Three, it depends on if a call-up is good for the player’s long-term development. I go back to Harley last season. He wanted to get settled into Cedar Park and work on his game, and it was the perfect season for him. He said it took him a while to gain the patience so that he could appreciate that development time, and each player is different. I know we all want to see Logan Stankoven as quickly as possible, but time in the AHL might be a good thing for him.
Heika: It’s a small one, but I do wonder if this group of defensemen is deep and talented enough. If Harley and Lundkvist step up, I think they’ll be fine. If they stumble, there could be some problems. My guess is that if the team makes a trade this season, it will be near the trade deadline for a high-level defenseman on an expiring contract. I honestly think that because the Stars are so close and have seemingly stacked the prospect cupboard, this is the year they might give up a first-round pick at the trade deadline.
Heika: It all depends on how this season goes. If Duchene puts up huge numbers and wants a big contract, it might have to come from another team due to the Stars’ cap situation. If he and his family really like Dallas and he sees an opportunity to consistently compete for the Stanley Cup, he might stick around on a team-friendly deal.
Heika: From October to the end of January, Lundkvist averaged 17 minutes and 15 seconds per game. I think he could be at or above that this season. He had 6 goals, 10 assists and 96 shots on goal in 60 games, so the offensive potential is there. It looks like he will start as the quarterback of the second power play unit, so that should add scoring potential. With Colin Miller and Joel Hanley being on the roster last season, it was easier for the coaches to look past Lundkvist. But with Miller getting traded to New Jersey, I think management wants to know if it was smart to give up two draft picks (a first and fourth) to acquire Lundkvist. He worked hard over the summer to become bigger and stronger, and it seems like everyone wants him to succeed. The odds seem favorable for a solid second season in Dallas.
