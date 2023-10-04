Hey Heika: Predictions from the preseason

Heika: I don’t believe he will. As we discussed above, injuries create opportunities, so there’s really no need to move players or contracts this early in the season. I’m not a fan of going to the cap so early, but it seems to be the way of the NHL these days. Dallas will likely be up against it all year, but it managed the same situation last year and everything worked out. I’ve also learned over the years that being on the opening night roster is not that big a deal. I think we all get fired up over the summer and we want to get going and we want to see what younger players can do, but that creates unnecessary expectations. I had asked whether the team learned anything from the development of Wyatt Johnston last year (getting Pavelski to billet, playing significant minutes on a line with Jamie Benn, showing patience in training camp) and a bunch of people told me that Johnston is special. That’s not to say some of those things can’t work on other players, but look at guys like Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Ty Dellandrea. They each developed in a different way and took a different path. Last season, Harley was maybe the best example of how Nill’s “marinating” philosophy can be successful. Harley said he was grateful for his time in the minors last season, and it shows in his play now. If Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque and Lian Bichsel play a bunch of games in the AHL, I see that as a good thing and a valuable experience. And remember, things could look very different by the end of the season.