Heika’s Take: Resilience shines through again as Stars rally to defeat Penguins

“I think in those moments where you have a lot of games and might not have the legs, you have to lean on your system and try to play good sound defensive hockey and limit the chances for the other team,” Rantanen said. “And then just try to capitalize when we get chances. Kind of like we did today. In the third, we had more looks than we did early, and a little more urgency when we were down one goal and the clock was running down. We will take the win, but we have to be better.”