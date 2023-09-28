There must be 50 ways to develop a prospect.
The many ways to develop a Stars prospect
There are plenty of ways to help prospects make it to NHL and Dallas fans have seem almost all of them
The draft class of 2017, composed of Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, and Jason Robertson, have formed the core of the team and have each become high-level NHL players. Wyatt Johnston received some of the most unique treatment in team history and became a 19-year-old All-Rookie Team forward last season. And a run of four first-round picks from Riley Tufte to Denis Gurianov to Julius Honka to Valeri Nichushkin have washed out of the organization.
It’s a bewildering study in one of the most important aspects of building a winning hockey team.
“They’re all individuals. I think that’s what you have to remember,” Stars GM Jim Nill said. “We have to look at every player in a unique way.”
The subject came up because the team pushed so many of the right buttons in developing Johnston last season. They had to keep him in the NHL because of an agreement with the CHL that a 19-year-old had to make the parent team or be returned to junior hockey. They set up a “billet” situation with veteran Joe Pavelski that helped create a 24-7 learning workshop for Johnston. And they put him in an important role in the lineup with captain Jamie Benn as a linemate. So, it’s not unusual to think they could try something similar on potential rookies like Logan Stankoven or Mavrik Bourque.
But making that leap isn’t as simple as it sounds.
“Wyatt is the first player of that age who has ever done that on a team I’ve coached,” said head coach Pete DeBoer, who has 1,097 NHL games under his belt. “It’s not the norm, and you can’t expect it to be the norm, that the next guy is just going to do the thing that Wyatt did. So, we’ve got to be careful with that.”
Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean Stankoven, who has two goals and two assists in the first two preseason game, couldn’t make the opening night roster. The Stars’ history is to allow players like that to work their way up through the minors. Roope Hintz played 91 games in the AHL before getting the call up. Jason Robertson played 60 games. Thomas Harley played 134 games over three seasons in the minors, including 60 last season. When he was called up for the playoffs, he showed confidence and poise.
“Thomas Harley in training camp wasn’t ready,” DeBoer said. “So, we did the right things and he took the right steps and when he came back, he was ready.”
Could Stankoven or Bourque or Antonio Stranges or Matthew Seminoff follow a similar path? That’s likely the path. Both Stankoven and Bourque have received great opportunities in camp so far, but proving themselves comes down to more than just scoring.
“I thought both of those young kids did a good job both games,” DeBoer said after the first two preseason games. “Both looked like they belong at this level, both fit in, both are going to be good NHL players for a long time. That’s a good sign, but it’s still preseason hockey. This league always goes to another level later in the preseason, then at the 10 or 15 or 20-game mark, and then again after that. Still a lot of steps to go, but both have had really good camps so far.”
That’s what was so impressive about Johnston. . . he didn’t have many hiccups. He finished with 24 goals (tied for the rookie lead) and 17 assists in 81 games and elevated his game in the playoffs. He was supported by the organization and his teammates, but he also earned everything he got.
When asked about what he’s looking for from his young players, DeBoer said, “It’s not just the final result or the numbers or the production. It’s can you be trusted defensively? Can we use you on special teams because almost everyone in the lineup has to play some type of role. How are you doing on faceoffs if you’re a centerman? Obviously, being able to create some offense and doing some of those things are important. It’s all of those things.”
Ty Dellandrea played 87 AHL games over three seasons before becoming a full-time NHL’er last season. He finished with 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 82 games at age 22. It was a solid performance for Dallas’ first-round pick (13th overall) in 2018. The Stars’ roster contains five home-grown first-round picks. That’s kind of what you need to succeed in the NHL, but getting those players from the draft to the lineup can be a challenge. It’s different with each personality too.
“Jim with his background in scouting and development going back to Detroit has always leaned toward patience and taking the right steps,” DeBoer said. “With Wyatt, we were leaning that way, we weren’t going to force it, and he made us keep him. I think that’s what young players have to do.”
And that can prove as an inspiration to all the young players.
“I want them to make my decisions and Pete DeBoer’s decisions tough,” Nill said.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.