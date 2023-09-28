The many ways to develop a Stars prospect

The subject came up because the team pushed so many of the right buttons in developing Johnston last season. They had to keep him in the NHL because of an agreement with the CHL that a 19-year-old had to make the parent team or be returned to junior hockey. They set up a “billet” situation with veteran Joe Pavelski that helped create a 24-7 learning workshop for Johnston. And they put him in an important role in the lineup with captain Jamie Benn as a linemate. So, it’s not unusual to think they could try something similar on potential rookies like Logan Stankoven or Mavrik Bourque.