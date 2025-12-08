Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7.
Jake Oettinger named NHL's Second Star of the Week
Oettinger also went 3-0-0 (0.98 GAA, .961 SV%, 1 SO) to move into first place in the NHL in wins as the No. 2 overall Stars (20-5-5, 45 points) extended their point streak to 10 games dating to Nov. 20 (8-0-2). He earned his 14th career shutout with 30 stops in a 3-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils Dec. 3.
Oettinger then made 16 saves in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 5 before turning aside 27 shots, as well as all three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 triumph versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 7. The 26-year-old Oettinger, who has won six straight contests dating to Nov. 20 (1.82 GAA, .934 SV%, 1 SO), leads the League with 14 wins – one more Logan Thompson (WSH) and Scott Wedgewood (COL) – through 20 total games this season (14-4-2, 2.49 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO).
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe were named the FIrst and Third Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.