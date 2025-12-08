Jake Oettinger named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Oettinger then made 16 saves in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 5 before turning aside 27 shots, as well as all three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 triumph versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 7. The 26-year-old Oettinger, who has won six straight contests dating to Nov. 20 (1.82 GAA, .934 SV%, 1 SO), leads the League with 14 wins – one more Logan Thompson (WSH) and Scott Wedgewood (COL) – through 20 total games this season (14-4-2, 2.49 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO).