Stars address 3-on-3 strategy in preseason practice

When asked what the keys to overtime success are, Tyler Seguin said, “Possession, patience, sometimes it’s rolling a line and then another line and then that third group is the one that actually scores on that same group that has been out there for the opposition. A lot of it is what we have to do all year with how deep we are. It’s checking that ego at the door and creating that opportunity for the next man up. You may be taking a 15-20-second shift, then someone gets on quick and gets that chance.”