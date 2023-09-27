Sure it’s just preseason, but the Stars are off to a great start this year.
Stars look to be in a good place to start DeBoer's second season
Dallas took a 6-1 win over Minnesota to welcome fans back to a refurbished American Airlines Center
Last season, there was a lot of new to sort through as the team adjusted to head coach Pete DeBoer and several new players. This year, the return of key veterans, a push from a strong group of prospects, and familiarity with the coaching staff have combined for an impressive beginning.
Dallas took a 6-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, piling that on top of a 7-0 win over Arizona on Sunday in Cedar Park. While the Sunday roster contained a lot of potential reserves, Tuesday’s lineup was filled with big names from last season . . . and they picked up right where they left off.
Evgenii Dadonov had two goals, Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves in posting the win. It was a nice welcome back for the fans at a refurbished AAC.
“It was fun to get out there and compete and play hard,” said Marchment. “The boys played well, so it was fun.”
Dallas had a stacked lineup and that helped. Among the key veterans were Robertson, Seguin, Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell. While Minnesota pushed hard with a scrappy lineup, the Stars’ answered with veteran calm in the second and third periods. Pavelski opened the scoring on one of his patented tips (a power play goal off a shot from Robertson) and then Robertson scored off a spectacular pass from Seguin. Marchment set up Dadonov for an easy tap-in to make it 3-1, and the Stars were off to the races. It was a sign that the team could again be an offensive powerhouse.
DeBoer went with a younger lineup in Cedar Park and saw Logan Stankoven score twice. On Tuesday, he relied on his veterans.
“I just want us to start to implement the foundation pieces that are important to our team game, and those guys have to drive that for us,” DeBoer said. “They have to have that detail in their game so everyone else follows.”
Dadonov was picked up in a trade last season, so he still is transitioning in. Marchment was signed as a free agent in the summer of 2022 and battled through several challenges during his first year in Dallas. Mix in advances in players like Wyatt Johnston and Nils Lundkvist, and the possibility of a fast start to the season seems entirely possible.
“I’ve talked to guys around the league and it’s definitely easier coming in for your second year,” Marchment said. “You’re more comfortable with the system and the coaching and the guys and the living situation. All of that stuff plays a factor in your mental health. For this year, it’s been great coming in.”
Marchment will likely play on a line with Matt Duchene, so getting time in training camp and the exhibition season is important. And DeBoer said he already likes what he’s seen from Duchene, who signed as a free agent contract with Dallas in the summer.
“That’s why I’ve been really happy with Matt Duchene,” DeBoer said, explaining how the transition to a new team can take time. “I don’t see him having those first-year struggles from what I’ve seen so far. I thought he was excellent tonight. I think he’s really going to add a dimension to our group.”
Through two games, the entire roster has looked pretty good.
Notes: The Stars bench received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when DeBoer complained loudly about Minnesota forward Pat Maroon falling on Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood. “That’s how goalie’s get injured,” DeBoer said. “The explanation I got was it wasn’t his intent to go in and fall on the goalie, and I thought it obviously was.” Wedgewood said he was concerned at first about a possible injury but shook it off and stayed in the game. Stars prospect Chase Wheatcroft blocked a shot and ended up leaving the game. He played just 4:33. DeBoer said they would get results of an X-ray on Wednesday, but that “it doesn’t look good.” In two preseason games this year, Logan Stankoven has two goals and two assists. Dallas’ next exhibition game is on Saturday against St. Louis in Independence, Mo.
