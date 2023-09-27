Stars look to be in a good place to start DeBoer's second season

Notes: The Stars bench received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when DeBoer complained loudly about Minnesota forward Pat Maroon falling on Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood. “That’s how goalie’s get injured,” DeBoer said. “The explanation I got was it wasn’t his intent to go in and fall on the goalie, and I thought it obviously was.” Wedgewood said he was concerned at first about a possible injury but shook it off and stayed in the game. Stars prospect Chase Wheatcroft blocked a shot and ended up leaving the game. He played just 4:33. DeBoer said they would get results of an X-ray on Wednesday, but that “it doesn’t look good.” In two preseason games this year, Logan Stankoven has two goals and two assists. Dallas’ next exhibition game is on Saturday against St. Louis in Independence, Mo.