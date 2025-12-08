Dallas Stars Foundation to host 26th Annual Casino Night on Thursday, Feb. 26

The event features players, coaches, front office executives, staff members and personalities serving as casino dealers at tables throughout the evening

26 Casino Night_EMAIL WEB 16x9-black
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars Foundation will hold the 26th Annual Casino Night presented by DEX on Thursday, Feb. 26 from 7-11 p.m. at Comerica Center to support the charitable causes of the Dallas Stars Foundation. The event features Dallas Stars players, coaches, front office executives, staff members and personalities serving as casino dealers at tables throughout the evening.

Dallas Stars Victory Club Members will receive a special presale via email on Monday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. as an added benefit. Tickets for the general public go on sale that day at 3 p.m. at DallasStars.com/CasinoNight.

"We are excited to celebrate the 26th Annual Casino Night as it showcases the heart of the Dallas Stars family. Our fans, players, staff and partners come together each year not just to celebrate, but to make a real difference in our community." Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. "I'm incredibly proud of how this event continues to grow and how it strengthens the impact of the Dallas Stars Foundation across North Texas communities."

Guests will enjoy a buffet from III Forks, soft drinks courtesy of Dr Pepper, water from PATH Water, and a selection of additional beverages provided by Anheuser-Busch, Bacardi, Deep Eddy Vodka, Jack Daniel’s , New Amsterdam and more. Special activations include a Diamond Bar by Mariloff and live entertainment. Complimentary valet service will be provided by KIA.

Through events like Casino Night, the Dallas Stars Foundation has contributed more than $14 million back to the community through financial grants, scholarships, programs and in-kind donations.

About the Dallas Stars Foundation

The heart of the Dallas Stars Foundation is to invest in our communities by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need.

