As first steps go, that was good start for the Stars.
Stars kick off preseason with 7-0 win over Coyotes
Dallas outshot Arizona 50-11 and dominated every aspect for the game in the exhibition opener
Facing a weary Arizona squad with many players who competed on Saturday, Dallas took a 7-0 win in their exhibition opener in Cedar Park on Sunday and spread the wealth throughout the lineup.
“Our guys were ready to play,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “Our lineup, we had the advantage, but still have to go and execute and I thought we did a great job.”
There were some key questions to be asked, and they came up in the positive. NHL depth forwards Sam Steel, Ty Dellandrea and Craig Smith all looked good. Potential AHL starters Logan Stankoven, Antonio Stranges, Matěj Blümel and Mavrik Bourque also played well. And, maybe most importantly, both Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist were terrific as they prepare to start the season as important members of the NHL blueline.
“Guys understand the competition and the depth we have,” DeBoer said. “Everybody is trying to put their best foot forward.”
Harley had a goal and was plus-3. Lundkvist was plus-2 and showed impressive calm in handling the puck and controlling pace of play. It’s just a start, but a start both players needed. Lundkvist played 60 games last season but was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs. Harley was a great playoff contributor, but he played most of the regular season in the AHL. That means each is facing challenges this season.
“We have two good young defensemen in Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist, and we need them to take the next step,” Stars GM Jim Nill said. “We’re confident both of them can do that.”
Both have tons of talent and potential. Harley was taken 18th overall by the Stars in 2019. He was elevated to the playoff bubble in 2020 and was allowed to step into the AHL at age 19 because COVID shut down the OHL. He made the leap to the NHL in 2021-22 but was sent back to the minors last year for more seasoning. Lundkvist was a first-round pick of the Rangers (28th overall in 2018). The Stars traded a first-round pick to acquire him before last season, and he was given a real chance to stick in the lineup before the healthy scratches started.
Both players say the adversity has helped them develop.
“You learn from everything,” Lundkvist said. “You want the path that the best guys have, but I feel there is a little bit of ups and down and you take that frustration and instead of being angry and mad, taking it and make the best of it.”
Harley said he learned a great deal staying in the minors last season and is thankful for his time with the Texas Stars.
“It was exactly what I needed,” he said. “When I didn’t make the NHL, I told myself I just want to stay in one place for a while. It worked out good.”
When Harley was called up with six games remaining in the regular season, he was ready for the NHL. Harley played 16 minutes a game in the playoffs and had nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in 19 postseason games. He earned a great deal of trust from the coaching staff, and that should come in handy this year.
“I feel like I’m really prepared for this season,” Harley said. “In the past, I felt like I could make the team and I should make the team, but I wasn’t quite there. Now, I feel like I’m physically and mentally ready to help this team win.”
Lundkvist spent the summer putting on weight and gaining strength. He’s listed at 5-11, 190 right now, but might be even bigger. He said he wanted to gain strength and muscle but didn’t want it to affect his speed.
“I just feel like when you watch around the league, defensemen are pretty strong and heavy,” Lundkvist said. “I wanted to put on the right weight and hopefully be a little bit harder to play against.”
The Stars traded defenseman Colin Miller in the off-season to open playing space for Lundkvist and Harley. Miller was right-handed, so now the Stars have just two right-handed defensemen and Lundkvist is one of them. That should give him a leg up on staying in the lineup, but he will still have to deal with the extra pressure.
DeBoer said he doesn’t see it that way.
“I just want Nils to be himself and play the way he’s capable of playing,” DeBoer said. “I’m not worried about Nils Lundkvist. What we saw last year was a really good player for the first few months of the season, and like a lot of young defensemen, the league goes to another level and you start to struggle a little bit. That’s okay. I think Nils’ progression is exactly where it should be for a young defenseman. He’s played really well at this level already, so he knows he can do it. Its learning to do it every night over an entire season.”
Lundkvist sat out all playoff games, but he said he learned from being around the team as it advanced to the Western Conference Final. He said he gained from meetings and practices and just watching the games. He also said he developed a hunger.
“I think I learned a lot and obviously you want to be a part of the team when the fun part starts and elimination games start,” he said. “I hope I can help the team more and hopefully help myself to be a better player.”
Notes: Arizona has its ‘A’ roster in Australia playing exhibition games against the Kings and then went split squad against the Blues on Saturday in games in St. Louis and Wichita. Dallas outshot Arizona 50-11 and dominated every aspect for the game. Logan Stankoven had two goals, while Curtis McKenzie, Sam Steel, Thomas Harley, Antonio Stranges and Scott Reedy had one apiece. Mavrik Bourque, Matěj Blümel, and Gavin Bayreuther had two assists apiece. Blümel led the team with eight shots on goal. Oskar Back had six. The Stars ended their camp in Cedar Park and will work out of Frisco. They play host to Minnesota in a preseason game at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.