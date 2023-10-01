Stars grab overtime win against Blues

Robertson has played two of the team’s three preseason games so far and has two goals, an assist, and seven shots on goal. He won Saturday’s game against the Blues, 4-3, in overtime. Not bad for practice games, but for Robertson, the drive to keep his hot hand going is serious. He posted 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games last season. He led the Stars in all three scoring categories, was first in shots on goal at 313 and was second in plus-minus at plus-37. It was a remarkable season.