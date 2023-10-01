Stars grab overtime win against Blues
Roberston scored the winning goal against St. Louis, says he's 'excited to get some reps in'
He missed training camp in a contract holdout, and then went on to post the second-best offensive season in franchise history with 109 points in 82 games.
But as he returns this year with heightened expectations, the 24-year-old winger isn’t skipping any steps in the process. He scored the winning overtime goal in the preseason game on Saturday in Independence, Missouri against the St. Louis Blues, putting in the work so he can have another great season.
“I’m excited to get some reps in and get the rust off,” Robertson said. “I didn’t have that last year, so I actually think it is important for me.”
Robertson has played two of the team’s three preseason games so far and has two goals, an assist, and seven shots on goal. He won Saturday’s game against the Blues, 4-3, in overtime. Not bad for practice games, but for Robertson, the drive to keep his hot hand going is serious. He posted 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games last season. He led the Stars in all three scoring categories, was first in shots on goal at 313 and was second in plus-minus at plus-37. It was a remarkable season.
But how do you follow that up?
“I don’t think he’s satisfied,” said linemate Joe Pavelski. “You kind of set the level for yourself and as an athlete you want to maintain that and take steps from there. Everyone will key on you a little more, but you just work through it and go from there.”
Robertson said he worked on his footwork in the summer and hopes that will create more scoring opportunities. He also increased in strength and size, which was apparent on Saturday as he dished out a few hits and involved himself physically throughout the night.
“Robo is in great shape,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He worked really hard in the off-season. I thought he came back in excellent condition. He looks like he’s a half step quicker, which is scary when you think about the offense he created last year, and the fact he’s still developing. You forget he’s still a young guy who’s starting to convert his body from a junior body to an NHL body. That’s a good sign.”
Robertson has always had the scoring knack. He led the OHL in scoring with 117 points in 62 games in 2019-20. He had 47 points in his one AHL season in 60 games. And then he popped in 41 goals in 74 games in the NHL in 2021-22. Last season, even while missing training camp, he worked on one-timers and became even more dangerous. This summer, he again put in the work to get better.
“I took some time in the summer to acknowledge it and realize there are some expectations on me now,” he said of the accolades he received. “All I can do is keep working hard, keep trying to do my best, and whatever happens, happens.”
Robertson is entering his third season on a line with Pavelski and Roope Hintz, and that creates lots of scoring chances for him. He said he values his teammates and the coaching staff, and that gives him confidence heading into the season.
“There are going to be plenty of opportunities for me to succeed,” he said. “We’re such a good team. The coaching staff is going to put me in a position to succeed. I just have to be confident and ready to go.”
Stars prospect Lian Bichsel also continues to adjust and improve. Bichsel has been solid in his first preseason. The 19-year-old defenseman had two assists on Saturday.
“You see size, speed, skating,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’ve been most impressed, though, by his puck skills. He makes little plays with the puck, sees the ice. He’s got good vision, he’s a good passer, can make little plays in tight spaces for a big man. He’s got all of the attributes of a real good defenseman at this level that’s going to be really hard to play against and can also add some offense and make plays. He’s still raw. He’s got to learn in North America. Things happen quicker. He’s been impressive.”
Notes: Remi Poirier stopped eight shots, including a penalty shot with eight seconds remaining in regulation to get the win in goal. Dallas received goals from Matěj Blümel, Kyle McDonald and Matthew Seminoff. The Stars continue their preseason schedule in Colorado on Sunday.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.