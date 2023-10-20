Heika’s Take: Persistence pays off as Stars defeat Ducks

That seemed to be enough, but just as Vegas had done on Tuesday, Anaheim tied the game in the third period. Dallas lost the puck in the offensive zone, and 18-year-old Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson scored his first career goal in his NHL debut to tie things up. The Stars wouldn’t let this game get to overtime, however, as Steel pushed the puck up ice and fed Heiskanen for a drive to the net. The puck then bounced off of Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler and into the net.